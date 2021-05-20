Mohammed Azharuddin shares a vintage photo of the 1992 Cricket World Cup opening ceremony. See photo





Mohammed Azharuddin was India’s captain at the 1992 Cricket World Cup © AFP

Following the #ThrowbackThursday trend, Mohammed Azharuddin took to social media to share a photo from the 1992 Cricket World Cup. The photograph was made up of all the captains during the tournament, aboard a ship in the harbor from Sydney. Azharuddin (third from left) was the captain of India during this time, and can be seen standing with such figures as Graham Gooch (England) and Imran Khan (Pakistan). Speaking to Twitter, Azharuddin asked his fans to identify the other captains and wrote: “The opening ceremony of the 1992 Cricket World Cup was aboard a ship moored in Sydney Harbor with the nine captains present! How many of the nine cricketers in this picture can you identify? #tbt #ThrowbackThursday “.

Here is the photo:

The opening ceremony of the 1992 Cricket World Cup took place aboard a ship moored in Sydney Harbor with the nine captains present! How many of the nine cricketers in this setting can you identify? #tbt #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/Owul2Nt1cI

Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) May 20, 2021

Besides Imran and Gooch, the other players alongside Azharuddin are David Houghton (Zimbabwe), Aravinda de Silva (Sri Lanka), Allan Border (Australia), Martin Crowe (New Zealand), Richie Richardson (West Indies) and Kepler Wessels ( South Africa).

The 1992 World Cup was co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. Pakistan finished as champions, winning their first World Cup title. They beat England in the final.

India had a disappointing tournament and finished seventh in the nine-team table in the round robin stage. Azharuddin could only lead his team to two wins and five losses. India’s match against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to the rain.

The tournament also saw Crowe finish as the top scorer in the race. He recorded 456 races across the World Cup. Wasim Akram was the highest wicket taker with 18 scalps.

