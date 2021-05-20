Turkey says US claims on Erdoan are ‘tragicomic’

Attempts to link the Turkish president with anti-Semitism are tragicomic, Presidential spokesman Recep Tayyip Erdoans said on Wednesday.

“It is a tragicomic approach that the United States associates anti-Semitism with our president,” Ibrahim Kalin said on Twitter, slapping a statement from the US State Department claiming the president had made anti-Semitic comments.

As Israel forcibly evicts Palestinians from their homes and slaughters civilians and babies, it is unthinkable for Turkey to remain silent about this brutality, Kalin said, speaking of Erdoans’ comments criticizing the Israeli aggression against the Palestinians.

“Our president’s sensitivity to both the Jewish Holocaust and the protection of the rights of the Jewish community in Turkey is clear. The biggest witnesses to this are the representatives of the Jewish communities and other minority communities in Turkey.” , he added.

He then re-tweeted a statement from the Turkish Jewish Community Organization saying: While the tragedies in the region are deeply sad; the global rise of anti-Semitism is unacceptable, it is unjust; reprehensible to suggest that President Erdoan @tcbestepe is anti-Semitic. On the contrary, it has always been a constructive and supportive amplifier; encouraging to us.

Kalin continued, “Instead of responding to our president’s justified position with unfounded accusations, we call on the United States to reconsider its one-sided, erroneous and unjust attitude towards Palestine,” he explained.

– Speaking out against killing civilians is a must

Those who characterize the opposition to the murderers of Palestinians as anti-Semitism must explain how they are not enemies of Palestine, Omer Celik, spokesperson for the Turkeys Justice and Development (AK) party, said on Twitter.

“Speaking out against those who murder innocent children and civilians in Palestine is justified in all respects and is a necessity for humanity,” he added.

The US State Department claims Erdoan’s criticism of the Jews was wrong, he said.

Such a claim shows that the United States has avoided facing the consequences of its disproportionate and unfair support for Israel, he said.

On Tuesday, the US State Department condemned what it claimed to be Erdoans’ recent anti-Semitic comments about the Jewish people.

Erdoan on Monday criticized Israel for its attacks on civilians in Gaza and the Al-Aqsa Mosque as well as for the United States’ sale of arms to Israel.

Accusing Israel of being a “terrorist state” and of violating Jerusalem, he also said it was “ruthlessly” bombing civilians in Gaza.

Erdoan said those who support Israeli actions in Jerusalem and Gaza will go down in history as accomplices in child murders and crimes against humanity.

At least 227 Palestinians have been killed, including 64 children and 36 women, and 1,620 others injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since May 10, according to the Gaza-based Palestinian health ministry.

Recent tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan have spilled over into Gaza following Israeli assaults on worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex and the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. In 1980, it annexed the entire city, in a move never recognized by the international community.