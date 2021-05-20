PM Imran Khan to inaugurate 1,100 megawatt K-2 nuclear power plant tomorrow





Representative image of nuclear power plants. PM Imran Khan will inaugurate the 1,100 megawatt nuclear power plant at Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit-2 (K-2) tomorrow. Shahbaz Gill, the assistant to the PM, said that the electricity produced will be immediately transferred to the national grid after the inauguration of the project. K-2 is equipped with very advanced Generation III (G3) technology, says Shahbaz Gill.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the 1,100 megawatt nuclear power plant at Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (K-2) tomorrow, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said on Thursday.

According to Gill, the 1,100 megawatt electricity will be immediately transferred to the national grid after the launch of the project.

Previously, the K-1 nuclear power plant was installed in the 1960s, Shahbaz Gill said, adding that the new plant, which was installed with help from China, is equipped with Generation III (G3) technology. , which is one of the most advanced technologies in the world today.

“The plant will start producing electricity from tomorrow to mark the 70th anniversary of the friendship between Pakistan and China,” Gill said in a tweet, adding that 2021 will be the 30th year of nuclear cooperation between the Pakistan and China.

In March, the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) announced that it would connect the K-2 to the national grid for cost-effective and reliable electricity, as reported by The News.

K-2 is the first nuclear power plant (nuclear power plant) in Pakistan with a generating capacity of 1,100 MW and its addition to the national grid will help improve the economy.

K-2 is also expected to almost double the production capacity of nuclear power plants, significantly improving the overall share of nuclear power in the energy mix.

On December 1 of last year, loading of nuclear fuel into the plant began after obtaining permission from the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA).

The nuclear power plant had reached criticality at the end of February and was undergoing certain safety tests and procedures before it could finally be connected to the grid.

In addition, the other, named K-3, is also nearing completion and is expected to be operational by the end of 2021.

Six other nuclear power plants in operation in the country

PAEC currently operates six nuclear power plants in the country. Two of them are located in Karachi and are called Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (KANUPP) and K-2 while four sites in Chashma, Mianwali district, are called Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit 1-4.

Previously, the collective generation capacity of all nuclear power plants operated by PAEC was approximately 1,400 MW. Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Muhammad Naeem congratulated Power Member Saeedur Rehman and his team on this achievement.

