Indian Authors Speak Out on Project to Re-edit Narendra Modi’s Review Book | Books

Leading Indian authors Pankaj Mishra and Arundhati Roy have spoken out against Penguin Random House Indias’ decision to publish and promote a book by Narendra Modi during the coronavirus crisis in the country, with Mishra accusing PRH India of enlisting[ing] in a hectic propaganda campaign by politicians.

In a letter published in the London Review of Books blog, Mishra wrote to PRH India Managing Director Gaurav Shrinagesh after the publisher announced he would be re-editing Modis Exam Warriors ‘book while, in Mishras’ words, the smoke from the mass funeral pyres s was growing across India. India suffered a world record in one day of death from Covid-19 on Wednesday 4,529, the overall figure being much higher than the official death toll of 283,248.

Calling Modi an inspiring leader for young people, PRH India describes the 2018 guide as an inspiring book for students who will be a friend in passive exams and in the face of life. Tips from Modi understands: Don’t just dream of becoming a doctor, engineer, or lawyer. Think about the best way to make a difference in society and let this ideal guide you; and: Good feedback is one that makes the other person think and not feel pushed back.

Mishra wrote to Shrinagesh: I’m sure you know the desperation with which parents and children begged the government to postpone exams. Nor do I need to tell you about Modis’ recent record in power: the list goes on, from his brutal crackdown in Kashmir to his widespread election rallies. I’m more concerned in this context, since Modi is now a Penguin author, with his governments of brutal persecution of writers and journalists.

Reporters Without Borders describes India as one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists trying to do their job well.

Mishra said: As a Penguin author, both in the UK and India, I am dismayed that the imprint is put, in a massacre of innocent lives, in the service of Narendra Modi. As Modis’ spokesperson, PRH seems a very unwelcome hotbed for writers who see his regime as a calamity for India.

In response, Shrinagesh noted the diversity of voices PRH publishes and the independence of its editors. In these difficult times, we continue to strive to make all of our books available to our readers, he wrote. We value the views and opinions of all authors, however varied they may be, and greatly appreciate your rating.

Highlighting images of Mark Zuckerberg hugging Modi, Mishra told The Guardian that American social media companies have allowed Hindu supremacism because India is a lucrative market, and most Indian newspapers and magazines have been crushed. or co-opted by Hindu supremacists.

In view of this grim situation, PRH and other overseas affiliates in India have a greater responsibility to keep alive a public sphere and the possibility of intellectual and creative life, he said. Some of them might decide that they are just another company trying to take advantage of an emerging market and lack the means to take a stand against violence and bigotry. Still, it’s a step too far in that direction for ballyhoo a figure like Modi in the midst of extensive carnage caused in part by his arrogance and vanity.

Roy, who earlier this month made a sincere appeal for Modi to step aside and let someone else deal with India’s deadly Covid outbreak, said she would like Modi and all of his words and books to retreat to a Himalayan cave and never reappear.

She pointed out how Penguin India humbled herself by withdrawing Wendy Donigers’ book The Hindus in 2014, following a lawsuit that accused the University of Chicago professor of injury.[ing] the religious sentiments of millions of Hindus.

Posting Modis Exam Warriors is a similar form of self-debasement, made more ridiculous by the unsolved mystery of Modis degrees a correspondence BA taken at the age of 28 and a master’s degree in entire political science from a university in Gujarat that has never offered such a course, Roy said. Any effort to verify the authenticity of these credential claims he sworn before running in the 2014 election has been blocked by universities, the electoral commission and the courts. So we don’t know what exams (if any) this Exam Warrior took.

Roy said the Modi regime and its Hindu nationalist supporters had put publishers and literary events under massive pressure in recent years. Having bent and intimidated almost any institution at will, they now seek the respectability of being mainstream authors invited to mainstream events. Many publishers and litfests have succumbed, she said. Having said that, I will also say that my own editor at Penguin India has published and supported all of my work, both fiction and non-fiction. Much of this is a direct attack on Modi and his criminal regime.

PRH India has been asked for comment by the Guardian.