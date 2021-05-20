Politics
Boris Johnson must support London to secure economic recovery
Many people are excited to return to central London and the streets are slowly coming to life as colleagues, friends and families gather in outdoor cafes, restaurants and bars.
Talk to any taxi driver or merchant and they will tell you that business and footfall is far from pre-pandemic levels. Hopes are pinned on the next stage of Covid restriction which will make a big difference.
Without a coordinated push, this might not be the case. Now is the time for a loud rallying cry from businesses and the London government to accelerate the return of the capitals to growth, in particular to support the entire British economy.
Before the pandemic, London generated a tax surplus of 39 billion for the United Kingdom. The rapid reestablishment of this position will be vital for the recovery of the entire country. London needs a comprehensive economic plan to seize the opportunity to create a better capital for all.
The first thing Sadiq Khan announced on taking over the post of mayor was a new campaign to bring people back, under the banner of Lets do London. We fully support it and now want the government to step in to fund it at a level comparable to that of our international competitors.
The mayor has done well to fund the campaign so far, but the spending is eclipsed by Singapore and Hong Kong. London has been hit much harder, as our recent report based on Bain & Company’s analysis clearly showed, so the rebound challenge is much greater.
Decisions are needed now on which investments will accelerate the recovery, making it faster and more robust. That is why we called on the Prime Minister to appoint a Minister of Recovery who can reflect the successful leadership and coordination approach taken with the vaccine rollout. The minister will have a lot to do, especially to help cities across the country, including London, get back on their feet.
Our transportation system, which at its best is the global leader, needs a seamless, safe and smooth transition to normal schedules. Commuters and Londoners may be afraid to return to the office. Lets manage this fear. Let us make it clear that public transport is clean, safe, ready for use and operates on normal schedules. We need to make sure that the first trip people take is a good one, and that the experience is consistent and repeated.
Business leaders also have a role to play. Encourage and engage with their staff as they finalize their office reopening plans. Ensure measures are in place to support in-person and remote work. Think more globally, harness the enthusiasm for a new hybrid approach to doing business. When the opportunity presents itself, seize it, empower it, lead it. Let’s make our workplaces attractive destinations, so that employees have the best possible experience when they return.
There is so much more than the office that awaits them. The arts, bars, sites, events and attractions are all ready to welcome commuters and then tourists. A new opportunity is looming on the horizon, a capital ready to be reborn awaits. Nothing in modern history compares to the past 18 months that plagued our city. But London is resilient, it inspires, it leads, it is diverse and it will resurrect. The more we stick to it, the more likely it will be as soon as possible.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]