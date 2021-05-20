Boris Johnson must support London to secure economic recovery

Many people are excited to return to central London and the streets are slowly coming to life as colleagues, friends and families gather in outdoor cafes, restaurants and bars.

Talk to any taxi driver or merchant and they will tell you that business and footfall is far from pre-pandemic levels. Hopes are pinned on the next stage of Covid restriction which will make a big difference.

Without a coordinated push, this might not be the case. Now is the time for a loud rallying cry from businesses and the London government to accelerate the return of the capitals to growth, in particular to support the entire British economy.

Before the pandemic, London generated a tax surplus of 39 billion for the United Kingdom. The rapid reestablishment of this position will be vital for the recovery of the entire country. London needs a comprehensive economic plan to seize the opportunity to create a better capital for all.

The first thing Sadiq Khan announced on taking over the post of mayor was a new campaign to bring people back, under the banner of Lets do London. We fully support it and now want the government to step in to fund it at a level comparable to that of our international competitors.

The mayor has done well to fund the campaign so far, but the spending is eclipsed by Singapore and Hong Kong. London has been hit much harder, as our recent report based on Bain & Company’s analysis clearly showed, so the rebound challenge is much greater.

Decisions are needed now on which investments will accelerate the recovery, making it faster and more robust. That is why we called on the Prime Minister to appoint a Minister of Recovery who can reflect the successful leadership and coordination approach taken with the vaccine rollout. The minister will have a lot to do, especially to help cities across the country, including London, get back on their feet.

Our transportation system, which at its best is the global leader, needs a seamless, safe and smooth transition to normal schedules. Commuters and Londoners may be afraid to return to the office. Lets manage this fear. Let us make it clear that public transport is clean, safe, ready for use and operates on normal schedules. We need to make sure that the first trip people take is a good one, and that the experience is consistent and repeated.

Business leaders also have a role to play. Encourage and engage with their staff as they finalize their office reopening plans. Ensure measures are in place to support in-person and remote work. Think more globally, harness the enthusiasm for a new hybrid approach to doing business. When the opportunity presents itself, seize it, empower it, lead it. Let’s make our workplaces attractive destinations, so that employees have the best possible experience when they return.

There is so much more than the office that awaits them. The arts, bars, sites, events and attractions are all ready to welcome commuters and then tourists. A new opportunity is looming on the horizon, a capital ready to be reborn awaits. Nothing in modern history compares to the past 18 months that plagued our city. But London is resilient, it inspires, it leads, it is diverse and it will resurrect. The more we stick to it, the more likely it will be as soon as possible.





