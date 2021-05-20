President Jokowi launches national digital literacy program





NASIONAL INFO – The Ministry of Communication and Informatics launched the national digital literacy program “Indonesia is becoming more digitally adept” at Basket Hall, Jakarta on Thursday, May 20, 2021. This program follows on from President Joko Widodo’s orientation regarding the acceleration of the national digital transformation, particularly related to the development of digital human resources (HR). This activity was attended by over 350,000 online participants and 1,000 offline participants from 514 districts and kta. The activity was attended by President Ir. H. Joko Widodo, Minister of Communication and Informatics (Kominfo) Johnny G. Plate and Mendikbudristek Nadiem Anwar Makarim. President Joko Widodo particularly appreciated 110 institutions and various communities involved in the national digital literacy program. “I hope that this movement will unfold and continue to grow, that it can encourage various initiatives in other places, do concrete work in the community to be more proficient in using the Internet for educational activities and productive, ”he said. In addition, President Joko Widodo underlined that the challenges in the digital space are currently increasing. Various negative content that continues to emerge and crime in the digital space continues to increase such as hoaxes, online fraud, gambling, child sexual exploitation, cyberbullying, hate speech , digital-based radicalism, because they threaten the unity and integrity of the nation. “It is our collective obligation to continue to minimize negative content, to flood the digital space with positive content, to continue to flood, to continue to fill with positive content,” he said. President Joko Widodo spoke of the importance of improving people’s digital skills so that they can create content that is more creative, educational, calming and calling for peace. “Internet must be able to increase people’s productivity, bring MSMEs up to class, multiply MSMEs by accessing the e-commerce platform. So that the Internet can bring added economic value to all levels of society, ”said President Joko Widodo. According to President Joko Widodo, improving digital literacy is a big job. Therefore, the government invites the public to work together to make Indonesia more digitally capable. “The government cannot work alone, it must gain the support of all parts of the nation so that more and more people acquire digital knowledge,” he said. Communication and Information Minister Johnny G Plate said that in 2021 a national digital literacy program will be organized through 20,000 module-based trainings and programs targeting the four pillars of digital literacy, namely: Digital ethics; Digital security; Digital skills; and Digital culture“. “In the future, this program will reach over 12.4 million training participants in 514 districts / towns in 34 provinces of Indonesia each year. The program target, which far exceeded the previous achievement, indicated that the government was serious about making breakthroughs and acceleration in digital human resource development, ”said Johny G Plate.







