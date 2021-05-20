Signs of rupture between army and Prime Minister Imran Khan in Pakistan – The diplomat





Publicity

Once again, the Pakistani capital is teeming with rumors that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has lost the support of the security establishment.

These rumors could carry some weight if the developments in Pakistani politics over the past two weeks are taken into account. Recent events indicate that opposition to the PTI government from within and outside the party ranks is growing.

In Pakistani politics, a widely held view is that nothing happens unless the military makes a move, either in favor of a government in office or in opposition to it. As it stands, everything is going against the government of the day, and Prime Minister Imran Khans 2019 has said this is the first configuration the military is standing in by the government program and the government. manifesto might no longer be true.

The main warning in this regard comes from the ranks of the ruling parties. One of the highest PTI leaders in Punjab, Jahangir Khan Tareen, has formed an advanced bloc in national and provincial assemblies against his own party government. The development is highly unusual as the Tareens group, which has the backing of around 34 PTI parliamentarians, claims its own government in Punjab is targeting them with bogus legal deals in the name of accountability. It is important to note here that Tareen played an important role in setting up the PTI government in Punjab in 2019 and his efforts were hailed as instrumental by Khan.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the current leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, was placed on the no-fly list by the federal government as he attempted to surrender to abroad for medical reasons. Sharif, who served as the chief minister of the Punjab province for over a decade, is believed to have ties to the military rulers. Another opposition leader with close ties to the military is likely to be sworn in as a member of the Punjab Assembly, nearly three years after being elected.

Taken together, all of these developments indicate that the military may not be satisfied with the Khans’ management of Punjab province. While the performance of the government at the federal level remains questionable, with mismanagement of the economy being one of the key issues, its management of the Punjab has become a major source of friction.

It is possible that opposition parties, particularly the Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN), have settled their differences with the security establishment after months of brawl. On May 17, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who also served as Pakistani Prime Minister under the last PMLN government, told local media that we have no dispute with the military, adding that the reconciliation reports between the PMLN and the army are devoid of truth. we never had any differences at the start.

Arguably, the military is upset by Khan’s insistence on targeting the PMLN leadership in Punjab and his refusal to change the team that runs the province. It is possible that Tareens threats to form a forward bloc within the ruling party are a message from the security establishment that if they can bring the party together, they can also divide it if their concerns are not. not taken into account. Khan has continued his accountability campaign against opposition leaders and has done little to focus on governance in Punjab, a province that remains critical as far as the military support base is concerned.

All of this does not mean that the military will kick out the current government in the coming weeks. Rather, these developments indicate that the military has started to move in a direction that suggests it wants changes.

For Khan, the message of these developments is that he needs to hear what the military is saying. Still, the idea of ​​sacking Khan is not feasible because he left a lot of room for the military on foreign policy and the economy.

If Khan ignores the ongoing developments, however, he could end up losing the Punjab.

The Tareens group has already warned that it will not support the next Punjab budget and could support any motion of no-confidence against the current chief minister of the province if their reservations are not taken into account.

