US condemns Erdogan’s comments on Israel as anti-Semitic

ISTANBUL As the fighting between Israel and Hamas continues, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sparked a reaction from Washington on Tuesday for speaking out against the violence that has left more than 200 dead, the vast majority of them being of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes.

During televised speech On Monday, Erdogan criticized the ongoing conflict and said he spoke with a Jewish prime minister on a previous visit who told him it was the greatest pleasure to kill Palestinians when the anonymous official served as a general in the Israel Defense Forces.

Erdogan said: It’s part of their nature “and they just suck blood.”

Without specifically citing the comments, the spokesperson for the US State Department Ned Price condemned ErdoganThe rhetoric is anti-Semitic and called it reprehensible in a statement released Tuesday.

We urge President Erdogan and other Turkish leaders to refrain from any inflammatory language, which could incite further violence, Price said in the statement. shapes.

The message further strained already strained US-Turkey relations and was refuted by officials in Ankara, who said targeting Erdogan distracted attention from ongoing violence in Israel and the occupied territories. .

The attempt to sully our courageous and outspoken leaders who are fighting against a despicable charge of anti-Semitism is appalling, Turkish Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said in a statement on Wednesday. series of tweets. It is a cowardly statement to distract international attention from Israel’s crimes against humanity.

The Chief Rabbinate Foundation of Turkey, which represents the Jewish community of nations, also denounced the US statement as unjust in a Tweeter Wednesday, saying Erdogan has always been constructive, supportive and encouraging to us.

Since the start of the conflict on May 10, at least 212 Palestinians died under Israeli bombardment in the densely populated Gaza Strip, and about 12 Israeli citizens lost their lives as a result of rocket and mortar fire from Hamas. In a statement on Tuesday, the United Nations estimated 58,000 Palestinians have been displaced amid the ongoing fighting.

Israeli officials said on Wednesday that there was no delay to end hostilities despite growing calls for a ceasefire from the international community, including US President Joe Biden.

Soli Ozel, senior lecturer in international relations at Kadir Has University in Istanbul, said Erdogans’ comments marked a departure from a long-held stance aimed at preventing anti-Semitic language within his party at power for justice and development and may further delay attempts to improve reports.

I certainly don’t think it’s politically expedient, certainly unwise and absolutely unnecessary in my opinion, Ozel told Al-Monitor, noting that the Erdogans used Jews instead of Israelis when referring to the former prime minister. He could have been very tough not to mention that way.

Ozel also said recent developments have undermined the Erdogans’ attempt to mediate regional conflicts, undermining its goal of representing Muslims on the international stage.

You speak so loudly and you are the champion of the Palestinians or the champion of Hamas, but you are not in the game, and it’s obvious because no one is really talking to you seriously, Ozel said. You are not the mediator, in part because you have no representatives in Egypt or Tel Aviv.

Gallia Lindenstrauss, a senior researcher at the Tel Aviv Institute for National Security Studies specializing in Turkish foreign policy, noted that pro-Palestinian sentiments are widely shared by the Turkish public, materializing in a number of major protests in recent days against Israeli bombing. .

Opposition parties also made statements in favor of the Palestinians, but Lindenstrauss said Ankara’s current rhetoric had little influence on the ground.

Beyond the rhetorical fury and unrealistic proposals, Ankara’s impact on developments in this recent wave of violence has been fairly limited, Lindenstrauss told Al-Monitor.

She added that Turkey has not been involved in the ceasefire negotiations, and Israel will reject any such attempt and will prefer help from other actors, including Egypt.

In the same speech on Monday, Erdogan also denounced the Biden administrations’ decision to approve a Sale of $ 735 million precision-guided weapons to Israel. The Turkish leader linked the news to Bidens’ recent decision to recognize the Armenian genocide of 1915 last month, a designation that Ankara rejected.

Mr. Biden, you sided with the Armenians on the so-called Armenian genocide, Erdogan said Monday. Now, sadly, you are writing history with your bloody hands in these events of seriously disproportionate attacks on Gaza that have left hundreds of thousands of people martyred.

He added: You forced us to say this because we can no longer remain silent on this.

Lindenstrauss again said that such criticism of Ankara would not help end the violence, but instead strain relations with the new US administration as well as Israel further.

In previous rounds of violence in Gaza, criticism from Ankara of Israel, and in particular Erdogan, sometimes crosses the line between legitimate criticism and anti-Semitic statements of blood defamation, Lindenstrauss said. In this regard, attacking Israel with such statements makes it a less effective criticism than Turkey had expressed more balanced, or at least less inflammatory, rhetoric.