PM Modi Covid-19 ‘super flop’ meeting, feeling humiliated: Mamata Banerjee | Latest India News

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday during a meeting to discuss the situation at Covid-19. Calling the meeting a “superflop”, Mr Banerjee said chief ministers were not allowed to speak at the meeting which was also attended by 54 district magistrates from 10 states with a heavy workload for Covid-19.

Banerjee also said top ministers “feel humiliated” because they have been reduced to puppets.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi had an interaction with district officials as well as the respective chief ministers to discuss the strategy for dealing with Covid-19, as the deadly virus appears to be spreading further in rural areas . During the meeting, PM Modi spoke about developing a strategy based on the local experiences of the districts. He also said the infection was now a source of concern for young people and children.

PM Modi will interact with district magistrates and field officials from 10 states-Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Pondicherry, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh.

Also on May 18, Prime Minister Modi had practically interacted with 46 district magistrates from nine states.

The West Bengal chief minister’s participation in the high-level meeting comes after several of these meetings she has missed in recent months.

On April 8, Banerjee, known for her harsh criticism of the Center, reportedly skipped a meeting called by Prime Minister Modi to discuss the state’s Covid-19 situation. Also on March 17, she skipped the meeting of chief ministers chaired by the prime minister on the growth of Covid-19 cases and the vaccination campaign.

According to an ANI report, she also skipped several meetings called by Niti Aayog in recent years.