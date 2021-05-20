Boris Johnson pledges support for Jews amid unprecedented rise in anti-Semitism





Boris Johnson has said that anti-Semitism on the streets of Britain is “intolerable” and that the message that it will not be accepted “must be heard clearly” as the country’s top rabbi has ruled the rise in crimes of hatred as “unprecedented”. The Prime Minister met with Jewish leaders, including Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, in Downing Street following an increase in hate crime incidents following the resumption of conflict in Israel and Gaza. Mr Johnson pledged the government would support victims of anti-Semitism and improve communication between religions as well as between ministers and religious communities. This morning, I met with leaders of the Jewish community. I want to thank the Jews of Britain for the enormous contribution they have made in responding to the pandemic. I am with them against the shameful anti-Semitism that we have seen in recent days. It has no place at all in the UK. pic.twitter.com/0e1PMQogla – Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 20, 2021 He said: “Whatever the situation in the Middle East, there is no excuse for importing prejudice into the streets of our country in any form. “The recent signs of anti-Semitism such as the assault on Rabbi Goodwin, the disgusting parade of vehicles chanting hate speech through the streets of London, are intolerable and I am deeply, deeply sorry. It comes after Rabbi Rafi Goodwin was attacked near his synagogue in north London. Separately, four men were arrested and released on bail after passengers in a convoy of cars covered with Palestinian flags were heard on Sunday for using offensive language and making threats against the Jewish people in St John’s Wood. The Community Safety Trust, which collects reports of anti-Semitic incidents, said 116 incidents were recorded in the 11-day period from May 8, up from 19 in the 11 days before May 8, a increase of about six times. Of the 116 reports, 34 were for online abuse, 82 for offline violence and mainly verbal abuse, although four were violent. Following the meeting at No 10, Mr Johnson said: “I condemn anti-Semitism in all its forms and I am totally on the side of our Jewish community. “This is something that has always been the case, and that is often not said, but I think it needs to be heard clearly. “There is no room for anti-Semitism in the UK. “We must denounce it and be constantly vigilant and categorical.” Mr Mirvis thanked the Prime Minister for organizing the meeting and said he was “concerned about the increase in anti-Semitism in the UK”, calling the challenge “unprecedented”. At a meeting for community leaders in Downing Street this morning, the Chief Rabbi thanked the Prime Minister for the government’s support in the wake of the recent surge in anti-Semitic incidents. pic.twitter.com/ZyuoeLWDvo – Chief Rabbi Mirvis (@chiefrabbi) May 20, 2021 He added that “the community is determined to stop it in its tracks and is encouraged and grateful for the government’s help.” In attendance virtually: Gideon Falter, Chairman of the Campaign Against Anti-Semitism, Mark Gardner, CEO of the Community Security Trust, Jonathan Goldstein, Chairman of the Jewish Leadership Council, Government Advisor on Anti-Semitism Lord Mann, the Rabbi Josh Levy of Alyth Synagogue, Claudia Mendoza, Co-Executive Director of the Jewish Leadership Council, Rabbi Binyomin Stern, President of the Union of Hebrew Orthodox Congregations, and Marie van der Zyl, President of the Council of British Jewish Deputies.







