The Moon and Mars set to become the next disputed islands

OOn May 14, China became the second country in the world to land and operate a rover on the surface of Mars. China’s landing on Mars follows the launch on April 28 of the first components of its next space station. And at the end of last year, China concluded a successful lunar mission that returned soil samples on Earth for the first time in 44 years. Unfortunately, Beijing’s ambitions in space are the same as on Earth: to establish itself as a hegemon.

In 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on China to sue space dream turn China into a world premiere space power by 2045. But Ye Peijian, head of China’s lunar exploration program, disclosed the imperial aspirations of China’s activities in space.

The universe, he said, is an ocean, the moon is Diaoyu Island [Senkaku Islands, claimed by Japan], Mars is Huangyan Island [Scarborough Shoal, claimed by the Philippines]. If we don’t leave when we can leave now, then future generations will blame us. If others leave, they will take over and you won’t be able to go even if you wanted to. This is reason enough.

In other words, China will follow a might-do-just policy in the solar system to bend the world to Beijing’s will, as it has ignored. international law, intimidated competition, deployed weapons, and force used establish de facto control of the South China Seas.

The space offers a plethora of Resources in the form of energy, materials and real estate to accelerate economic growth. For example, space solar energy promises to deliver unlimited clean energy. Lunar minerals can be used to to prime space industries, while water trapped in the lunar poles can turn the moon into interplanetary space gas station. Mars provides roughly the same amount of dry country like Earth, a blank canvas for future development.

A country which assures the exclusive control of one of these space resources can dominate the terrestrial geopolitics thanks to new wealth and new instruments of power.

Existing international law prohibits the seizure at the national level of space resources. The 1967 Outer Space Treaty (OST), ratified by 111 countries, including the United States, Russia and China, governs exploration and use of outer space. Article II asserts that no country can claim sovereignty over the moon or other celestial bodies, although they are free to use their resources, a policy that the United States has codified in law to guide space entrepreneurs.

Beijing can explicitly claim the moon or Mars, in blatant violation of the TSB. Such a claim would resemble its claims in the South China Sea, which the Permanent Court of Arbitration, an intergovernmental tribunal tasked with resolving member states’ disputes, has ruled. legal basis in established international law. Alternatively, Beijing can claim to join the TSO while do the opposite and challenge the rules-based international order.

To secure control of space, China could send commercial space vehicles to claim valuable space resources, much the same as in March this year, Beijing anchor an armada of 220 ships outside a contested reef in an attempt to solidify its national claim. Or China could just looting resources such as moon ice in total disregard of other stakeholders. China can also take a militarist path and use its growth arsenal of land and space counter-space weapons to ensure dominance in space and order others to to stay outside.

Whatever form it takes, a future in which Beijing dominates outer space is not a future that will lead to the benefit of all mankind, and even less the one that secures American interests.

Fortunately, the United States can still prevent Beijing from taking sole control of space resources if Washington takes action now.

First, America must recognize Beijing’s imperialist space ambitions and prevent China from dominating. Space technology takes a long time to go from idea to orbit, and Beijing is used to playing a much longer game than Washington.

To counter Beijing, the United States needs a stable space vision to guide the politics of commercial, civil and military space applications through election cycles. the National Space Council is perfectly suited to work with industry, academia and Washington to implement a positive vision for the use of outer space while discouraging China’s ambitions in space. Going forward, the council is expected to come up with a bipartisan space vision and policy recommendations that secure long-term U.S. interests in space.

Additionally, the United States can harness the potential of friendly rising space powers to strike a favorable balance of power in space while cementing rules and norms.

The day before the arrival of the Chinese rover in orbit around Mars, a satellite from the UAE also arrival to Mars to study Martian weather. (The Chinese rover will remain in orbit until this month as it searches for a suitable landing site; the UAE satellite will not land on the surface of Mars.) The United Arab Emirates space program Goals generate wealth in a post-oil economy and plans to find the first habitable colony on Mars in 2117.

India also has a thriving space program and is trying to become a major space power. India in fact beat China to the moon and almost established a world first during a landing attempt at the Lunar South Pole in 2019. India also has a strong indigenous commercial space community that has launched over 300 satellites from 33 countries over the past 20 years.

Through partnerships and scientific collaboration, the United States should encourage the growth of space programs of the United Arab Emirates and India as well as programs of traditional allies such as Japan and the European Space Agency to guard against Chinese space ambitions. In doing so, the United States must take prudent steps to ensure that Allied space programs are aligned with American interests and comply with international norms and law.

Back home, US policymakers must continue to foster the growth of commercial space. The future of the Americas in space depends on innovative startups with fresh ideas that can translate difficult technical challenges into marketable products. NASA demonstrates a way to empower startups with its Commercial Lunar Payload Services program, which pays vendors for deliver NASA payload to the lunar surface. So far, more than 14 vendors, mostly startups, are under contract. Likewise, the Space Force seeks to present commercial capabilities in all of its mission areas to better integrate new ideas and establish a broader industrial base.

Washington does not need to dominate space, but rather must prevent Beijing from realizing its troubling zero-sum ambitions to control space resources and become a hegemon of space power. To outsmart Beijing, the United States and its allies must prevent China from gaining a technological or military advantage in space. And if necessary, the United States must be prepared to use economic and military tools to keep Beijing under control.

The moon and Mars are not disputed islands, nor should they become one. Beijing’s revisionist agenda must not leave Earth.

Major Jared Thompson is a US Air Force officer and visiting military analyst at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (FDD), where he contributes to the FDD’s Center on Military and Political Power. FDD is a Washington-based non-partisan research institute that focuses on national security and foreign policy. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of the United States Department of Defense or the United States Air Force.