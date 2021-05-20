Mob raises “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans in Kannauj; 4 orders





In a shocking incident, a crowd was seen raising “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh on May 15, a day after the Eid celebrations. The video which has gone viral on social media shows a Muslim cleric (imam) with a crowd shouting pro-Pakistan slogans in the Jalalabad area of ​​Kannauj.

After the video went viral on social media, Kannauj police learned of the incident and arrested four people identified in the video, including local Imam Mohammad Afzal, Salman, Shahid and Meraj aka Chottu. A total of 15 people have been booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police. Of these 5 were identified, while 10 were listed as “unnamed” culprits in the FIR.

The FIR was filed under section 153-B of the IPC (imputations, assertions detrimental to national integration) and 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity between classes), among others.

Amethi Pradhan raises pro-Pak slogans

The incident comes days after a newly appointed pradhan in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, was filmed promising ‘Naya Pakistan’ during his post-victory procession in the Ramganj region. Elected pradhan from the village of Mangra in the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat elections held earlier this month, Imran Khan was seen leading a rally with dozens of bicycles and four-wheelers in the area amid of COVID-19 where he and his supporters performed a song with the lyrics – “Dekho Imran Khan aaya, Naya Pakistan laya”.

Shortly after the incident, residents reported the matter to UP police, who reserved the Pradhan and 50 unidentified people under Section 153b (speak out and circulate words against the national integration), 188, 269, 270, 171H and the pandemic law.

