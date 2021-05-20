COVID-19 surge: Provide clarity on SOPs and resources in rural areas, says PM Modi





In a video conference addressing district magistrates from 54 districts across 10 states, he said the transfers had raised concerns for young people and children.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday empathy and resolve over COVID-19 was essential while signaling that the coronavirus mutations had raised concerns for young people and children in the future. Addressing a video conference of District Magistrates from 54 districts in 10 states with Chief Ministers attending, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Modi added that an intensive presence from the administration and an empathetic dialogue with people in rural areas would go a long way. to control the spread of disease in these areas. My experience from rural areas is that they need clear information about standard operating procedures (SOPs), if they are properly informed about SOPs, they follow them religiously. There needs to be clarity vis-à-vis the rural population, they are disciplined to push forward what is needed and this presence and clarity of the administration will strengthen the courage in these areas to face this situation. Form a team, maintain a dialogue, provide clarity in terms of SOPs and resources. The second wave mutations also sounded the alarm bells for young people and children. We must prepare for what lies ahead. The first thing to do is to prepare data on the rates of contagion among young people and children. Analyze it, it will help you plan for the future, he said. Extended records He added that the experiences on the ground were invaluable in providing practical and dynamic policy interventions. Both to deal with the pandemic and for vaccination campaigns, the prime minister said plenty of records should be kept to show where policy should be changed and what went right and wrong. This pandemic happened after a gap of 100 years, you are faced with situations that no one has faced for a century, you have to keep detailed records, so that future generations will know what happened and how it was handled. The records of the previous pandemic were not extended, and we must not repeat it, he said. He added that while it is true that active cases may be on the decline, but over the past one and a half years experience has shown that while the infectivity of cases is minor, the danger of increase exists. Masking and distancing must be emphasized. Government agencies, peoples’ representatives, civil society groups, collective responsibility must be encouraged, he said. Vaccination schedule The vaccination schedule should be made public via media platforms to reduce problems. Each pandemic has taught us that innovation and modernization are essential to tackle it. The virus mutates is Bahurupia [deceptive] and dhoort [malevolent], he said. Mr. Modi placed particular emphasis on reducing vaccine wastage. To spoil even one hit is to rob a person of the shield they provide. When looking at the numbers for your districts, this should also be an area of ​​interest. In particular, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities should analyze this, he said. The meeting with district collectors was the second part of a similar interaction with district officials held on Tuesday, with 46 DMs from eight states. Officials from Niti Aayog and the Ministry of Health were also present at the meeting.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos