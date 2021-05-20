162 people underwent aptitude and quality tests for candidates for the post of commissioner at the National Commission for People with Disabilities





Jakarta: A total of 162 people are ready to undergo the fit and appropriate test or Good and good test as a candidate for the post of commissioner of the National Commission for People with Disabilities (Komnas). Later, the seven elected will be sworn in by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). "162 people took the administrative step to participate Good and good testPresident Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Special Staff (Stafsus) Angkie Yudistia said at the Media Group Complex, Kedoya, West Jakarta on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Angkie said the number of entries in the early stages has reached 1,200 people. Then they went through the administrative step until they were selected to be 162 people.





After passing an aptitude and quality test, the selection committee (pansel) will select 14 people. The names will be submitted to Minister of Social Affairs (Mensos) Tri Rismaharini. Then, Risma left it to Jokowi to choose seven people. Details are four members representing various disabilities and three non-disabled members. “God willing, on International Disability Day (December 3, 2021), Mr. Jokowi has appointed seven commissioners to work immediately,” Angkie said. The formation of the National Commission for People with Disabilities is regulated by Law No. 8 of 2016 on Disabled Persons and Presidential Regulation No. 68 of 2020. Komnas Disability was established within the framework of respect, protection and fulfillment rights of persons with disabilities. Komnas Disability is a form of national efforts to implement and monitor the Convention on the Rights of the Person with Disabilities (CRPD). Angkie hopes that the National Commission for People with Disabilities will be able to assert the rights of people with disabilities, including economic benefits. (REN)







