Pfizer-BioNTech to send 60 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Turkey





Pfizer-BioNTech has announced that it will send 60 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine as the country tries to revive its tourism industry

Pfizer-BioNTech on Thursday announced an agreement to deliver 60 million more doses of its vaccine to Turkey, which could revive the stranded innoculation campaign of the tourism-dependent country. Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said he hoped the new shipments could help the nation of 84 million people achieve “herd immunity” by August. Pfizer-BioNTech said the deal includes a 30 million dose option that could bring the US-German company’s total shipments to Turkey to 120 million doses this year. BioNTech was founded by its current CEO Ugur Sahin and his wife Ozlem Tureci – both children of Turkish immigrants to Germany. Sahin has repeatedly spoken of his desire to see Pfizer-BioNTech strike an important deal with Turkey that could help it cope with the economic hardships caused by the pandemic. “We are grateful for being able to make a significant contribution to Turkey’s vaccination efforts and for the confidence placed in us,” he said in a statement on Thursday. NTV TV said Sahin will attend a meeting of the Turkish Ministry of Health’s scientific council later Thursday. Turkey is at risk of losing its second consecutive tourist season after witnessing its deadliest wave of the disease earlier this year. Tourism indirectly accounts for up to 12 percent of the Turkish economy and is a key supplier of foreign exchange. Turkey has managed to reduce the daily number of new infections from 60,000 to around 10,000 after it imposed its strictest lockdown from the pandemic last month. Some of the toughest measures have been lifted, but the entire country is still totally locked down on weekends. Turkey launched its vaccination campaign with the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine in mid-January and has since also entered into a licensing and production agreement with Russian Sputnik V. But he only administered the first dose to 15.6 million people and the two full doses to 11.7 million. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he raised the issue of delays in promised CoronaVac deliveries during a visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in March. Turkey has officially recorded more than 45,000 virus-related deaths and 5.2 million infections.







