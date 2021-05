China Merchants Bank Launches $ 50 Million Blockchain Focused Investment Fund

China Merchants Bank has partnered with blockchain developer Nervos Foundation on a $ 50 million blockchain-focused investment fund, riding a wave of popularity that has seen the use of new technology in a variety of areas. ‘industries, supply chain logistics to banking. The InNervation Fund will invest primarily in early stage and growth-stage startups that use blockchain technology in applications such as decentralized funding protocols, distributed ledger platforms, and non-fungible token related projects, said Nerves in a declaration Tuesday. Nervos, based in China, operates an open source platform called Nervos Network that helps developers create blockchain-based technology. The fund shows that there is still enthusiastic support for blockchain technologies in China, even as cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin fell this week following a warning from the People’s Bank of China that digital tokens cannot not be used as a method of payment. InNervation will distribute the capital over three years, with startups able to receive initial investments of between $ 200,000 and $ 2 million. The fund will also seek out promising startups that have long-term plans to integrate into the Nervos ecosystem, the statement said. In addition to receiving investments, funded startups will also have access to Nervoss assets, including a decentralized exchange and an Ethereum virtual machine-compatible tool called Polyjuice, which allows developers to port their decentralized Ethereum-based applications to the grassroots. Nervos Common Knowledge Base, an unauthorized public knowledge base. blockchain network where crypto assets can be stored securely and permanently. CMB International, a subsidiary of China Merchants Bank, which signed the agreement, has been exploring the use of decentralized applications with Nervos since 2019, as financial institutions increasingly use blockchain technology to improve their operations. Technology can help build credibility among parties as it creates permanent, unalterable and traceable records. Last year, Ant Group launched a payment platform for international commerce powered by its blockchain technology Antchain, which it says can automatically generate smart contracts for banks to process payment settlements. Blockchain has become a buzzword in China since President Xi Jinping showed his support for technology in 2019, which he says will play a key role in the new round of technological innovation and industrial upgrading. from the country. Contact reporter Ding Yi ([email protected]) Related: Alibabas Ant Group Launches Blockchain-Based Platform To Streamline Cross-Border Commerce

