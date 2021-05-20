Indian variant; How Boris Johnson delayed travel ban to protect Yorkshire Post Letters trade deal





Should Boris Johnson have acted on the so-called Indian variant earlier? In order to establish how and why the Indian variant of the coronavirus entered the UK (The Yorkshire Post, May 17), a timeline needs to be worked out. March 22: The BBC reports that the sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in India is alarming. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise March 25: The BBC reports a double mutant variant found in India. A Covid Marshal on patrol in Bedford, which has become one of the UK's worst hot spots for Covid-19 rates, which are due to a sharp rise in cases among younger age groups. Photo date: Monday, May 17, 2021. PA Photo. Bolton, Bedford and Blackburn along with Darwen are currently registering the highest Covid-19 rates in the UK amid concerns over the spread of the so-called Indian variant. April 2: Bangladesh and Pakistan are on the travel red list; India is not, despite having a higher incidence than the other two countries. April 18: The Labor Party urges India to be placed on the red list. April 19: Boris Johnson cancels his trip to India which was to leave on April 23. India is put on the red list, but only from 4 a.m. on April 23. April 19-23: Thousands of people return from India to avoid the costs of hotel quarantine. No one is prevented from using public transport. As desperate compensation for the economic Brexit deal, trade deals or even the mirage of trade deals have become of the utmost importance to this government. It is obvious that India was not put on the red list because of the visit proposed by Boris Johnsons. The tragic result, once again, is that this dangerous delay has endangered the lives of British citizens. Support the Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshires. In return, you'll see fewer ads on the site, get free access to our app, and receive exclusive member-only offers. Click here to subscribe.

