Pakistan Election Commission accused of hiding PTI bank accounts from Imran Khan





Representative image

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 20 (ANI): Amid controversy surrounding Pakistan’s foreign funding affair, Pakistan’s Election Commission (ECP) has been accused of aiding Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party by keeping their original bank accounts safe from reading.

The News International reported that the scrutiny of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) financial accounts, which was due to end on Wednesday, was extended by three hours on Thursday, to complete 40 hours of reading authorized by the ECP in April. 14.

The petitioner, Akbar S Babar, a disgruntled member of the PTI, filed another request to read the party’s original bank statements in which he alleged that they were being kept secret by the PCE review committee from the process of reading, sources informed.

Claiming three more days for the process, Babar claimed that only one original PTI bank statement was allowed to read, including the 23 PTI bank statements requisitioned by the State Bank of Pakistan.

The ECP has yet to rule on Babar’s request to read the original PTI bank statements.

In 2018, a member of the initial review committee demanded responses from the PTI on the millions of dollars received on these accounts. The auditor was subsequently removed from the committee, The News International reported.

Meanwhile, Babar told media on Wednesday that the facts cannot be hidden for long, insisting that it was the mandate of the PCE review committee to reveal the facts.

“Instead, he chose to hide the facts. If the petitioner can see the PTI documents in 40 hours, why did it take more than three years for the review board,” he said. .

He further pointed out that Pakistan would have been spared by a ruling leadership that was neither competent nor capable of leading the state, if the ECP and its committee had played their constitutional role in establishing the facts.

Meanwhile, Dawn reported yesterday that more undeclared bank accounts from the PTI led by Imran Khan surfaced during the second day of the reading process.

The story continues

Babar then questioned the logic of the ECP review committee’s refusal to allow the reading of the original PTI bank statements, arguing that those who created obstacles in the transparent investigation of PTI accounts should realize that Pakistani politics could change overnight as it could turn many people into ‘approvers’. .

Last month, the former PTI leader then filed a petition with the ECP against the committee’s decision, saying how auditors would write such a massive amount of data if laptop use wasn’t authorized, reported The Express Tribune.

The foreign funding case against the PTI has continued to linger before the ECP since November 2014, when it was filed by the party’s founding member, Akbar S Babar.

Babar alleged serious financial irregularities in the ruling party’s accounts, including illegal funding sources, the concealment of bank accounts at home and abroad, money laundering and the use of private bank accounts. PTI employees as a front for receiving illegal donations from the Middle East.

Previously, the ECP review board refused to share PTI’s files, stating “a learned lawyer for the plaintiff [Babar] it was said that copies of the documents submitted by the Respondent [PTI] cannot be provided at this stage because the Respondent seriously opposes it, ”said the review panel’s order of December 2, 2019. (ANI)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos