Progressives push back anti-China legislation





Several prominent progressives in Congress are said to have pushed their colleagues in the legislative branch – and President Joe Biden – to avoid anti-China policies, warning that the Communist country’s critical rhetoric could encourage racism against Asian Americans and maybe lead to a cold war with Beijing. “We have to be clear-headed to understand that today’s China, led by the Communist Party and propelled by [Chinese President] Xi Jinping’s hyper-nationalism is unlike any challenge we have faced as a nation before, ”said Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, DN.J., who recently introduced the law on strategic competition. an international order in line with progressive values, then we have to be realistic about the China we have, not the China we want to have. “ Representative Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Urged U.S. leaders to be cautious when criticizing China, Politico reported. “We must distinguish between justified criticism of the Chinese government’s human rights record and a Cold War mentality that uses China as a scapegoat for our own domestic issues and demonizes Chinese Americans,” said Omar. She added that while the United States should hold China accountable for its human rights violations, the United States must be cautious in the way it acts, saying Xi has borrowed American strategies. such as mass surveillance and extolling the threat of Islamic radicalism to justify the arbitrary detention of citizens. “We are therefore also late for serious consideration of how our own language of war on terror has been used by Xi and others to commit the most serious of human rights violations,” he said. Omar said. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, DN.Y., noted that while he sponsored the Endless Frontier Act from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and still supported its provisions that would improve technological research and production , he “firmly rejected[s] any anti-Chinese rhetoric associated with this bill, and we need to be vigilant about the impacts of such rhetoric on AAPI communities at a time when hate crimes are on the rise. “ “We won’t be able to solve the challenges of the 21st century – like the climate crisis and global health – unless we have relationships that tap into partnerships across the world, including China,” Bowman said. Representative Mark Pocan, D-Wis., Co-Founder of the Defense Spending Reduction Caucus added that “our defense budget is already 3.5 times that of China – we are on track to spend $ 530 billion. more than China in defense spending this year. We don’t need more money for military reinforcements abroad – we need to prioritize diplomacy in our foreign policy. “ “Progressives warn against falling into the trap of treating the conflict with China as a way to build bipartisan unity,” said Matt Duss, foreign policy adviser to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. “We need to listen now to the potential impact of a new US-China Cold War.”

