Banerjee calls Modi meeting ‘insulting’, central government officials accuse him of creating ‘drama’





West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged Thursday that many CMs were not allowed to speak during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on COVID-19 and called it ” insulting “, drawing a scathing response from some central government officials, who accused her of creating” drama “. With Banerjee calling Modi’s meeting on Thursday a “super flop,” some central government officials said Banerjee used to not attend chief ministers’ meetings with the prime minister, whether on the pandemic or those held before the epidemic. Although Modi’s interaction mainly took place with district magistrates and other field officials on the COVID situation, several chief ministers, including those from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, where these officers are assigned, were also present. Central government officials, who did not wish to be named, alleged that Banerjee did not let the DM of 24 North Pargana District in West Bengal speak during the meeting with Modi to create “drama” later. These officials also noted that DMs from opposition-ruled states such as Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Rajasthan and Maharashtra spoke during the interaction. Banerjee had said that she and her counterparts in many states were not allowed to speak, which amounted to “insulting” them. She also claimed that only senior ministers from states led by the BJP were allowed to speak at the meeting, while others were “reduced to puppets.”

“It was an informal and super flop meeting. We feel insulted and humiliated. This is an attempt to destroy the federal structure of the country. PM Modi is so insecure that he did not listen to us. “Banerjee told reporters at the Secretary of State. “Nabanna”. The chief minister also alleged that the central government had “no proper plan” to deal with the COVID situation in the country.

