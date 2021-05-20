Jokowi hopes Covid-19 peak won’t be big after 1.5 million people return home





Up to 1.5 million people are still returning to their hometowns even though the government prohibits returning to their homes during Eid. President Joko Widodo said it wouldn’t be a problem if Covid-19 cases increased after Eid. The former mayor of Solo has also called on the local government to pay attention to the increase in Covid-19 cases. He also ordered the Regional Military Commander (Pangdam), Commander Korem (Danrem), the Regional Police Chief (Kapolda) and the Commander of the Joint Regional Defense Command (Pangkogabwilhan) to cooperate with the regional chiefs to prevent the increase in corona cases. “We have banned going home, but there are still 1.5 million people going home. The cases are increasing, that’s okay, but it’s small. It’s planned, ”Jokowi said during a briefing by the Regional Leadership Coordination Forum (Forkopimda) across the archipelago province. Riau, Tanjung Pinang, Wednesday (20/5). In particular, Jokowi called on officials and local governments in the Riau Islands to reduce cases of Covid-19 within the next two weeks. Indeed, active cases in the region have jumped since last April. In March, the total number of active cases in the Riau Islands was only 273 cases. Then the number of active cases rose in April to 1,269 cases and from May 18 to 2015 cases. Meanwhile, the recovery rate in the Rriau Islands on May 18 was 83%. This figure is still lower than the national recovery rate of 92.2%. “The regent, the mayor, the governor, Pangdam, Kapolda, supported by the attorney general’s office, must all move so that the recovery rate can be improved,” said the president. The head of state also asked regions that still lacked ventilators and drugs to report to the Minister of Health. Because it is one of the keys to increasing the cure rate. Previously, Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture (Menko PMK) Muhadjir Effendy admitted that this year’s Eid home ban had not been fully successful. The proof is that more than 1.5 million travelers have still escaped various blockages. “Indeed, the return home elimination policy is not 100% successful, but that does not mean that it has failed at all. In general, it is fine,” Muhadjir said, Monday (17/5). According to police data, from May 6, 2021 to May 17, 2021, officers returned hundreds of thousands of vehicles. “During the operation, 461,206 vehicles and illegal travel were sanctioned by 835,” said the head of the traffic police, Inspector General Pol Istiono, in his press release on Tuesday (18/5) .

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos