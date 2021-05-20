EU wants Turkey to welcome migrants deprived of asylum in Greece | greece, politics





ATHENS — Without pushing it, the European Commission asked Turkey – which is receiving 6 billion euros ($ 7.33 billion) to contain 4.4 million refugees and migrants – to take back those deprived of asylum in Greece. This is part of the terms of a largely suspended 2016 exchange deal with the European Union for Turkey to detain refugees and migrants who have gone there fleeing war, conflict and economic hardship in their country and l ‘used as a starting point to Europe. . Turkey had received 3 billion euros ($ 3.62 billion) before, but after stepping up provocations against Greece, it was offered more money, although it left the human traffickers behind. continue to send refugees and migrants, mainly to the Greek islands. The deal says Turkey must take back those who have not been granted the sanctuary, but only a handful have been returned and Greece still holds tens of thousands in detention centers and camps on the mainland. and in five islands near Turkey. EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Verhelyi, a Hungarian lawyer, said Turkey must take them back immediately because the bloc has closed its borders to them and Hungary is fiercely anti-migrant. “It is important for Turkey to resume without delay the return of irregular migrants from Greece to Turkey, to avoid the opening of alternative routes and to further reduce the arrivals of irregular migrants in Cyprus”, a- he told European Parliament lawmakers during a debate. on the 2019-2020 progress reports on Turkey. Varhelyi said cooperation with Ankara had allowed irregular migration flows to “drop significantly” in recent years, Kathimerini reported. The EU-Turkey statement remains “the key framework” for cooperation in this area, he also said. He also said that the EU recognizes “the immense burden on Turkey in hosting the largest refugee population in the world. Against this background, the Commission will soon come up with options for continuing the EU support provided under the Refugee Facility ”, both urging and preparing to reward Turkey for obeying the deal. . Turkey has been trying to join the EU since 2005 and its prospects quickly diminished after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan purged civil society, courts, the education sector, the military and jailed dozens of journalists after a failed coup in 2016.

