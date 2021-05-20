We saved our country and our economy from the coronavirus: PM Imran Khan





Prime Minister Imran Khan said our government saved the country and the economy from the coronavirus.

According to the details, Prime Minister Imran Khan, during the virtual groundbreaking ceremony for the Nokandi Tamashkeel highway on Thursday, said that no government has ever faced so many economic problems as our government.

“We saved our country and our economy from the coronavirus.”

He urged people to strictly follow SOPs to emerge from the difficult times caused by the pandemic.

Imran Khan said that after 50 years Pakistani industry has grown and efforts are being made to move trucks around in all areas so that no one goes to bed hungry.

The Prime Minister also said that in the past there was the rule of power and not of the law. PTI is fighting for the rule of law, we are trying to provide free food and shelter for workers.

Imran Khan said justice means everyone is equal under the law, societies do not thrive where there is no rule of law.

The Prime Minister, while addressing the said mafia blackmail for the NRO, the mafia threatens to overthrow the government if the NRO is not given.

Imran Khan said no one was paying attention to Balochistan. Balochistan lags behind other provinces. No government has ever built as many roads as we in Balochistan.

The prime minister also said that the people of Balochistan should not feel that no one cares about them. Bring backward areas into the mainstream.

Imran Khan said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won a two-thirds majority for the second time, all Khyber Pakhtunkhwa citizens have health cards.

Prime Minister Imran Khan further said that there is a huge divide between rich and poor in India as China has raised its poor class and China has lifted 700 million people out of poverty.

