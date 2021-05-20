Melania Trump increased the costs of the Trump family’s secret service





Almost six months after Donald Trump left, journalists and watch groups are still trying to get records to calculate how much Secret Service protection for him and his jet-set family has cost U.S. taxpayers.

Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig reveals in her new book, “Zero Fail,” that Secret Service costs were estimated at $ 600 million during Trump’s four-year tenure. One of the first pressures on the agency’s budget was Melania Trump’s decision to stay in Manhattan for the first five months of Trump’s presidency, Leonnig also revealed.

U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and their son Barron Trump arrive at the White House June 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. Melania and Barron were soon to move from Trump Tower in New York to the White House. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool / Getty Images)

Leonnig’s book, A History of the Secret Service, was released this week as Donald and Melania Trump, her five children and son-in-law Jared Kushner continue to receive federally funded protection, including when they travel nationally or internationally for business and leisure.

The $ 600 million figure Leonnig cited was estimated using the $ 20 million in security spending Trump and his family incurred for two months at the start of his presidency, along with his frequent golf trips to Mar-a. -Lago, and the international of Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. business trip.

A massive expense came from Melania Trump’s decision not to immediately move to Washington DC after her husband’s inauguration, Leonnig reported. The reason she gave was that she wanted their son, Barron, to be able to complete the school year at his private prep school in Manhattan.

What she didn’t tell the Secret Service was that she wanted to use the delay as leverage for personal financial gain, according to “The Art of Her Deal,” a 2020 biography of the former first lady by Mary Jordan, another Washington Post reporter. .

Melania Trump wanted to renegotiate her prenuptial agreement to soften the settlement she would receive in the event of a divorce and secure a future role for her son in the Trumps company, Jordan reported.

Presidential protection law allows presidents to choose a personal residence, other than the White House, where the Secret Service provides 24/7 protection, even if the president does not visit the property, Leonnig said.

Donald and Melania Trump’s penthouse in Trump Tower created a security challenge “unlike anything the Secret Service has ever encountered before” – unlike guarding George W. Bush’s Texas ranch or the Barack Obama’s private family home in Chicago.

The Trump Tower is a 58-story skyscraper on Fifth Avenue, one of the busiest shopping districts in the world.

“The appraisal and protection of the Trump family’s three-story penthouse apartment from attack created a price of protection unlike any the service had encountered,” Leonnig wrote.

In March 2017, the Secret Service needed an emergency infusion of $ 28.3 million to secure the property.

The request was not well received by Democrats in Congress, who took issue with newly installed Secret Service Director Randolph Alles that Trump no longer lives there and that Melania Trump had to leave here. summer 2017.

Alles admitted the agency would continue to provide 24/7 security because the penthouse was still designated as one of Trump’s residences – and because Donald Jr. and Eric Trump still worked there as vice-presidents of the Trump organization.

Securing the Trump Tower was only a small part of the agency’s challenges with the 45th president and his family, according to Leonnig’s book.

As critics of Obama excoriated him for his golf trips, his vacation to Hawaii, and his security costs which amounted to around $ 97 million over eight years, the agents immediately began operating at full capacity. with the Trump family, with the President’s trips to his resort town of Mar-a-Lago. in Florida, and at its golf clubs in New Jersey and Virginia.

They also had to provide details of 18 members of his family. It meant “rushing to Dubai, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Aspen” as her children “played” or promoted the Trump organization.

In another way, the public cost of Melania Trump’s personal choices came under close scrutiny in January 2018. That’s when she decided she wanted a spa weekend in the resort town. of her husband in Palm Beach, Florida, instead of accompanying her on her trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos. , Switzerland.

Melania Trump was reportedly “blind” and “furious” by reports of Trump’s alleged affair with pornstar Stormy Daniels, so she took an impromptu two-day trip to Mar-a-Lago. That quick trip may have cost U.S. taxpayers at least $ 64,000 in travel expenses on a C-32A military plane, The New York Times reported at the time.

Leonnig’s book was published on Tuesday, as the Daily Beast and other media reported on the ongoing costs of caring for Trump’s family members. Before Trump left the White House, he extended Secret Service protection to 13 family members for six months.

By law, Donald and Melania Trump are automatically entitled to Secret Service protection for the rest of their lives, while Barron, 15, is entitled to protection until his 16th birthday.

It is not uncommon for presidents to extend protections to their children after they leave, Forbes reported. Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Obama have extended the safety of their daughters, but it is unusual for presidents to do this to their adult children, as Trump has done for Ivanka, Donald Jr., Eric and Tiffany Trump, Forbes reported.

The Daily Beast reported this week that Jared Kushner racked up a Secret Service bill of at least $ 12,950 for hotel rooms at the Ritz-Carlton during a recent trip to Abu Dhabi, according to a federal acquisitions document. obtained by the Daily Beast. Kushner traveled to the United Arab Emirates, presumably on private business, and he and his entourage stayed at the Ritz-Carlton May 5-14.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner also took a 10-day vacation with their children to Salt Lake City, immediately after Trump’s presidency ended, Forbes said, citing a report from Citizens For Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW). Hotel costs for Secret Service agents guarding the family for the 10-day trip were $ 62,599.39, according to CREW.

