Politics
‘Need 20 lakh doses of Covid vaccine for government workers’, Bengal CM to PM Modi
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, urging him to provide at least 20 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine for the vaccination of all state and government employees. central government.
“In Bengal, we have taken measures to vaccinate a large part of frontline workers and election workers in several sectors. We still need a minimum of 20 lakh doses to cover all employees,” he said. writes the chief minister.
She asked the Prime Minister to make available without further delay a sufficient number of vaccines for the personnel engaged in the “priority sectors”.
Additionally, CM Banerjee also verbally attacked PM Modi today by calling the PM’s meeting with CMs on the Covid situation a “super flop”. The Bengal chief minister said she and her counterparts in many states were not allowed to speak.
She also claimed that only CMs from BJP-led states were allowed to speak at the meeting, while others were “reduced to puppets”.
“It was an informal and super flop meeting. Only CMs from BJP-led states were allowed to speak and others were reduced to puppets.
“We feel insulted and humiliated. This is an attempt to destroy the federal structure of the country. Prime Minister Modi is so insecure that he did not listen to us,” Banerjee told reporters at the Secretary of State “Nabanna”.
She said the prime minister did not ask how West Bengal was handling the Covid crisis, nor did he inquire about the stock of vaccines or oxygen.
“There has not been a single question from the Prime Minister about the ‘black fungus’,” she said, adding that four such cases have been detected in the state.
