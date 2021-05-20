Khan behind on Johnson home completions record: CityAM





Sadiq Khan achieved just over half the amount of affordable housing in his first five years that Boris Johnson did when he was mayor of London. Figures from the Greater London Authority (GLA) show Johnson completed 62,387 affordable housing units in its first five years, while Khan completed 34,659 in the same period. Read more: Election of the mayor of London: where do the main housing candidates stand? Khan’s office says the numbers are ‘misleading nonsense’ and that the Labor mayor’s first year in office came after a ‘record’ number of housing deliveries by Johnson in 2015-16 hampered his early days. progress. However, in 2014-2015, Johnson completed 17,875 affordable houses at Town Hall – more than double the number Khan ever made in a single year – and started nearly 10,000. Khan opened 57,673 homes in his five years in office, including a record 17,256 in 2019-20, which is well below his goal of starting 116,000 by 2023. The Labor mayor received a $ 4.82 billion grant from government Theresa May in 2018 to build affordable housing in London. Andrew Boff, the Conservatives ‘London Assembly spokesperson for housing, said’ it’s not good to sit on almost $ 5 billion and congratulate yourself on having opened a new house “. “Londoners cannot live in new accommodation,” he says. “The longer Sadiq Khan takes to get started, the later they will be finished and ready to move in for Londoners.” Responding to the numbers, a spokesperson for the mayor said: “The mayor has met each of his affordable housing goals and has started working on a record number of truly affordable housing, including more new social housing than in the past. any year since 1983. Affordable housing completions have increased every year under Sadiq from an all-time low in the last year of the previous town hall. Christine Whitehead, professor of housing economics at the London School of Economics (LSE), said the large disparity between Johnson and Khan’s figures could be explained by an increased focus on social housing over the past five years. “This has been a much higher priority under Sadiq Khan,” she said. The mayor has announced that he will be putting in place a new town hall-owned property developer to carry out the remainder of his house-building program during his second term. Read more: Sadiq Khan calls on Londoners to ‘support UK business’ as restrictions loosen He also went to the recent mayoral election with a rent control policy. He said his victory meant the government now had a mandate to give him the power to cap rents through a private city hall rental commission.





