Man jailed for photo of Chinese leader’s daughter ‘soon to be transferred’ – Radio Free Asia

Authorities in southern China’s Guangdong Province prepare to transfer website administrator Niu Tengyu to another prison at the start of his 14-year prison term for allegedly posting a photo of the girl of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) General Secretary Xi Jinping online.

Niu, 22, was jailed in southern Guangdong province after someone posted a photo of Xi Mingze on the Zhina Wiki meme site, an act which was later blamed by police on Niu’s Vulgar Wiki.

Niu will soon be transferred from Maoming No. 1 Detention Center to Yangjiang Prison to serve his sentence, his mother, who only gave Coco a nickname, told RFA.

“I recently heard that they were going to transfer Tengyu to prison, and my heart is very heavy,” she said. “I am worried about his health and his recovery from his torture.”

“If this finger is not treated in time, it will be left with a disability for life,” she said. “Considering the current state of my own health, I don’t know if I will ever see my son again.”

An employee who answered the phone at the Maoming No.1 Detention Center, where Niu Tengyu is currently being held, said it was normal for inmates to be sent to regular prisons after an appeal was dismissed at the second instance. .

“The second instance court decision has been finalized, so the transfer at this point is normal,” the employee said.

Complaint for torture

Niu’s rights attorneys Bao Longjun and Wang Yu filed an official complaint for the torture Niu suffered during his police detention in October 2019, which left his right hand injured.

Bao told RFA’s Cantonese service on March 5 that Niu was also stripped, hung from the ceiling, and his genitals burned with a lighter.

After months of detention, Niu Tengyu was sentenced to 14 years in prison on December 30, 2020 by the Maonan District People’s Court in Maoming City, Guangdong, which found him guilty of “quarrels. and to cause trouble, “privacy” and “run an illegal business”.

Reports at the time indicated that 23 young people detained at around the same time in connection with the Vulgar Wiki case had also been tortured and ill-treated in detention.

Sources told RFA that the parents of the other young detainees were told that there was no record of them at the detention center when they went to put money in their expense accounts at the detention center. jail.

The archives were restored following a demonstration by relatives outside the Guangdong Detention Center.

Rigged accusations

Bao said the whole case against Niu rests on trumped-up charges.

“It should have been impossible to find Niu guilty on the basis of the available evidence,” Bao told RFA. “It is a fundamentally political matter.”

Coco told RFA that the behavior of the Maoming authorities was “a discredit to the country.”

“This case will become a huge stain in the history of the Chinese legal system,” Coco said. “This miscarriage of justice must be overturned.”

The Maoming People’s Court dismissed Niu’s appeal behind closed doors on April 23, 2021.



Reported by Yitong Wu and Chingman for the Cantonese service of RFA. Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.