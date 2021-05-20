Politics
Man jailed for photo of Chinese leader’s daughter ‘soon to be transferred’ – Radio Free Asia
Authorities in southern China’s Guangdong Province prepare to transfer website administrator Niu Tengyu to another prison at the start of his 14-year prison term for allegedly posting a photo of the girl of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) General Secretary Xi Jinping online.
Niu, 22, was jailed in southern Guangdong province after someone posted a photo of Xi Mingze on the Zhina Wiki meme site, an act which was later blamed by police on Niu’s Vulgar Wiki.
Niu will soon be transferred from Maoming No. 1 Detention Center to Yangjiang Prison to serve his sentence, his mother, who only gave Coco a nickname, told RFA.
“I recently heard that they were going to transfer Tengyu to prison, and my heart is very heavy,” she said. “I am worried about his health and his recovery from his torture.”
“If this finger is not treated in time, it will be left with a disability for life,” she said. “Considering the current state of my own health, I don’t know if I will ever see my son again.”
An employee who answered the phone at the Maoming No.1 Detention Center, where Niu Tengyu is currently being held, said it was normal for inmates to be sent to regular prisons after an appeal was dismissed at the second instance. .
“The second instance court decision has been finalized, so the transfer at this point is normal,” the employee said.
Complaint for torture
Niu’s rights attorneys Bao Longjun and Wang Yu filed an official complaint for the torture Niu suffered during his police detention in October 2019, which left his right hand injured.
Bao told RFA’s Cantonese service on March 5 that Niu was also stripped, hung from the ceiling, and his genitals burned with a lighter.
After months of detention, Niu Tengyu was sentenced to 14 years in prison on December 30, 2020 by the Maonan District People’s Court in Maoming City, Guangdong, which found him guilty of “quarrels. and to cause trouble, “privacy” and “run an illegal business”.
Reports at the time indicated that 23 young people detained at around the same time in connection with the Vulgar Wiki case had also been tortured and ill-treated in detention.
Sources told RFA that the parents of the other young detainees were told that there was no record of them at the detention center when they went to put money in their expense accounts at the detention center. jail.
The archives were restored following a demonstration by relatives outside the Guangdong Detention Center.
Rigged accusations
Bao said the whole case against Niu rests on trumped-up charges.
“It should have been impossible to find Niu guilty on the basis of the available evidence,” Bao told RFA. “It is a fundamentally political matter.”
Coco told RFA that the behavior of the Maoming authorities was “a discredit to the country.”
“This case will become a huge stain in the history of the Chinese legal system,” Coco said. “This miscarriage of justice must be overturned.”
The Maoming People’s Court dismissed Niu’s appeal behind closed doors on April 23, 2021.
Reported by Yitong Wu and Chingman for the Cantonese service of RFA. Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]