Jimmy Kimmel wants Trump to take back Twitter if he goes to jail: “I would pay for that”





Jimmy Kimmel made an unusual suggestion on the last episode of his late night show. On last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host suggested that Donald Trump get his Twitter account back, but on one condition. During a monologue on the New York Attorney General’s criminal investigation of Trump, Kimmel said that if the former president goes to jail, he wants to hear it all through Trump’s infamous tweets, The Wrap reports.

Kimmel explained that the New York attorney general’s office had informed Trump that his organization was under criminal investigation, although details of the investigation are currently not publicly available. “Sure, it’s not like Donald Trump lying, but I guess they must have checked,” Kimmel joked. “And they’re now looking at bank fraud. Tax fraud. Insurance fraud. It’s starting to sound like the guy who ran a scam charity foundation and scam university, could be a scam.

The late night host continued, “So they’re saying Trump could potentially be extradited from Florida to New York. If he ends up in jail, I really think we should give him Twitter back. I don’t know about you, but I want to know everything going on in there, right? I would pay for it.

Trump, who was known for his frequent use of Twitter during his presidency, was banned from the app on January 8, just days after his supporters stormed the Capitol. Twitter suspended the former president’s account “due to the risk of incitement to violence,” they said in a blog post. Trump is also banned from Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitch and Snapchat.

Anticipating that Trump wouldn’t fall without a fight, Kimmel joked, “It also ends in a police chase, doesn’t it? OJ Style? “Before adding:” Either that or it will be the 37th crime he will get away with. “

Kimmel ended the segment with a montage of Trump smugly proclaiming “I can do whatever I want” over the years. “Yeah, save it for the headmaster, my friend,” Kimmel replied. “I’ll tell you, you know, there is no greater gulf between anyone’s future than Donald Trump. In 2025, he could be president again or swap cigarettes for face bronzer. You do not know.

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weekdays at 11:35/10: 35c. Watch Kimmel’s monologue in the video above.

