Hungarian Ambassador Sowan Prabowo Subianto, what’s wrong?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, received a courtesy call from the Hungarian Ambassador (Ambassador) to Indonesia Judit Pach at the Ministry of Defense, Jakarta, Wednesday (5/19/2021 ). As quoted on the official website of the Ministry of Defense, Prabowo was accompanied by officials from Echelon I and II including the Director General of Strahan of the Ministry of Defense, Major General of the TNI Rodon Pedrason and the Director General of Defense of the Strahan’s branch of the Ministry of Defense, Brigadier General TNI Binsar Parluhutan Sianipar. “During the visit of the Hungarian Ambassador, we discussed efforts to improve bilateral cooperation which is mutually beneficial for both countries, especially in the defense sector,” wrote the official website of the Ministry of Defense. As is known, bilateral relations between Indonesia and Hungary have reached the age of 66 this year. Last year Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received an honorary visit from Hungarian Prime Minister (PM) Viktor Orbn at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Thursday (23/1/2020). As reported by Setkab’s website, various issues related to improving bilateral relations were on the agenda for discussions, including scholarship and football training opportunities for Indonesian Citizens (WNI) in Hungary. “This is not the first visit, the second visit. And between the two leaders there is a very good relationship. So during this second meeting, several things were discussed,” said Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno. Marsudi. meeting at the Merdeka Palace. The first thing that was discussed, he said, was the two leaders’ commitment to continue improving bilateral relations. In terms of distance, Retno continues, Indonesia and Hungary have a long distance, but if we see it from the substance of the relationship between the two countries, it is increasing over time. “Well, with such a long distance, the first thing you have to do is build interpersonal relationships,” he said. On this occasion, Retno said that in order to establish contacts between people, several things had been done, including from a scholarship program. “The Hungarian government is awarding a scholarship to one hundred (100) Indonesian students and earlier discussed which areas the students will use,” he said. During the bilateral meeting, he said, Jokowi said the scholarship was linked to science, then technological innovation, which was a priority. The second talking point, Retno continued, the Hungarian side pledged to simplify the visa process for Indonesian citizens. “Thirdly, we are still in people-to-people contact, we have sports-related cooperation, namely the training of Indonesian football players in Hungary,” he said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (friends / drink)



