COVID-19 challenge remains as long as infection exists, even on a ‘minor scale’, says Narendra Modi-India News, Firstpost

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked officials to record the spread of coronavirus infection and its severity in young people and children, and warned that the challenge posed by COVID-19[female[feminine will remain as long as it is present even on a “minor scale” in the country.

In his second round of interactions with district magistrates and field officials on the pandemic, Modi raised concerns from various quarters about any spread of infection to the younger generation due to mutations in the virus and asked officials to analyze statistics in their districts. They will need to be better prepared for the future, he said.

It has been reported that the virus could strike the younger generation, a demographics that so far have not been hit hard as the adult population, with older people seen as more susceptible.

Noting that active cases have seen a decline over the past few days, Modi referred to the experience of the past year and a half and told officials to work to ensure people continue to behave appropriately for COVID. .

When the count goes down, people start to think there is nothing to worry about now, he said, warning of this.

Modi called for collective responsibility in this regard between the government apparatus, social organizations and elected representatives.

The challenge remains as long as the infection is present, even on a minor scale, he said.

Noting that the pandemic has made their jobs more demanding and challenging, he said new strategies and solutions are needed to deal with it and described the virus as “dhoort” (thug) and “bahurupiya” (impersonator), a reference to its various mutations which has kept experts on the lookout.

Our strategy must be dynamic and be subject to continuous innovation and upgrades, he said.

Speaking on the immunization program, the prime minister said that suggestions from states and other stakeholders have been incorporated and added that the Union Ministry of Health is informing states of the availability of injections 15 days in advance.

“With clarity of supply and immunization schedule, managing immunization will become easier for you,” he said, adding that his offer will be further strengthened.

Modi also said there was a need to prevent vaccine wastage, saying every dose wasted denies someone protection against the disease.

Directing officials to analyze the data separately for urban and rural areas in addition to that for Tier 2 and 3 cities, Modi said this would help them prepare their strategy accordingly.

The Prime Minister stressed that the agents use local experiences and also work together as a country. He also called to work so that the villages are free of corona.

Modi praised officials for their efforts to make good use of existing resources to tackle “the greatest disaster in 100 years”.

The officials, who interacted with Modi via videoconference, were from Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Pondicherry, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. He also spoke with a group of officials in the field on Tuesday.

The prime minister stressed the importance of people’s ease of life as well and said that facilities for a free ration for the poor and other essential supplies should be provided.