Kirstie Alley tells Tucker Carlson she was ‘stupid’ when expressing support for Donald Trump





Kirstie Alley has denounced the backlash she has had to deal with her support for former President Donald Trump.

The actress, known for her roles in Cheers and the Look Who’s Talking film series, says her outspoken support for Trump has led her to be scrapped in Hollywood, where conservative views are not much appreciated.

She recalled that after first speaking about her intention to vote for Trump in 2016, some like-minded producers told her they decided to remain silent for fear of “never working again.”

“People say, ‘You are so brave’. I say, “No, I think I’m stupid.” Because honestly … it’s a real blackball situation, “Alley, 70, said during an appearance on Fox Nation’s Tucker Carlson Today show Wednesday.

She says her political views took a toll on her many famous social media followers, noting, however, that her friends and peers had no problem when she voted for former President Barack Obama, a Democrat.

“You can cook meth and sleep with hookers, but until apparently you vote Trump … I feel like I’m in The Twilight Zone, with the whole concept. “, she added.

“On Twitter a lot of celebrities have followed me, and now I think three are following me,” she said. “I’m the same person. I’m the girl who voted for Obama twice. And I’m like, ‘Oh, so you loved me when I voted for Obama, and now you are that?’ And it made me rethink, weirdly, all my friendships, all my friendships. “

In October, Alley sparked a storm on Twitter when she declared her intention to vote for Trump, a Republican, in the 2020 presidential election because “he’s NOT a politician.”

Some critics have denounced Alley for his continued support for Trump, citing his administration’s mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic. The former president released a glowing statement on Alley on Wednesday.

“She is a great actress, loved by so many people, and a real originality,” he said. “She is also strong and intelligent. Millions of people greatly appreciate her support for our country. Thank you Kirstie, you are truly appreciated!”

Alley responded to the statement in a tweet, where she lamented Trump is no longer on Twitter.

“I just received a very kind recognition. Thank you Sir, I wish you were always on Twitter … as you should be,” she wrote.

Trump was permanently banned from the platform after Twitter ruled that his posts may have encouraged his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

On Wednesday, 35 House Republicans joined Democrats in voting to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the deadly attack, and this bill will now go to the Senate.

Actress Kirstie Alley on Day 3 of Creation Entertainment’s Official Star Trek 50th Anniversary Convention at the Rio Hotel & Casino on August 5, 2016, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

