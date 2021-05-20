Football-Turkey Prime Minister Erdogan says UEFA’s decision to play in CL final was political

File photo: The location of the postponed 2020 Champions League final, a four-day curfew in Istanbul, Turkey on May 19, 2020, amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19 ). An aerial photograph of the Ataturk Olympic Stadium. Taken with a drone photo Reuters / Umit Vectorsh / File Photo

May 20, 2021

Ankara (Reuters) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said UEFA’s decision to move the Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea in the UK from Istanbul to Porto was political.

“A few years ago we were informed that the final would be held in Turkey, but things changed abruptly when two British clubs advanced to the final,” Erdogan said on Turkish television on Wednesday. Said in.

“During this time, I was unable to contact the British Prime Minister. He put a lot of pressure on this issue.

Prime Minister Erdogan complained that talks between Turkey and UEFA and British ministers had had no consequences, adding that Istanbul had been promised a Champions League final in 2023.

UEFA announced last week that the May 29 Champions League final has been moved from Istanbul to Porto, allowing UK fans to travel under COVID-19 restrictions.

The final was scheduled for the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, but Turkey was put on the “red list” of British trips. In other words, the British fans could not take part in the match. It is currently taking place at the Drago stadium in Porto.

Despite the debate over whether to move the final to Wembley Stadium in London, UEFA “obtains the necessary exemptions from the UK quarantine arrangements despite the exhaustive efforts of the football association and the authorities.” It was impossible to do. “

(Ece Toksabay report, edited by Ed Osmond)