India to make statement on Israeli-Palestinian conflict at UNGA: MEA





The Guardian

Indian mosque bulldozed in defiance of High Court ruling

Local officials in Uttar Pradesh demolish a mosque that had existed since British rule Images of rubble taken following the destruction of the Ram Sanehi Ghat Mosque, Uttar Pradesh, India. Photograph: Supplied A local government in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh defied a decision of the state’s High Court and bulldozed a mosque, in one of the most incendiary actions taken against a site of Muslim cult since the demolition of the Babri Mosque by a mob Hindu nationalist rioters in 1992. The mosque, called Masjid Gareeb Nawaz Al Maroof, in the Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh, had stood for at least six decades, since the time of British rule, according to documents held by his committee. On Monday, police and security services entered the area and cleared it of people, then brought in bulldozers and demolished the mosque buildings. Debris was then dumped into a river, according to local footage and reports. Security services were deployed to prevent anyone from approaching within a kilometer of where the mosque was located. The state government of Uttar Pradesh is controlled by the Hindu Nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which also governs at the national level. The chief minister is an uncompromising Hindu nationalist by the name of Yogi Adityanath, known for his vitriol against Muslims. He has delivered speeches related to Islamophobia, labeled Muslims as terrorists and passed legislation that openly discriminates against Muslims. A local imam, Maulana Abdul Mustafa, who is on the mosque committee, said the mosque was hundreds of years old and thousands of people came here five times a day to offer namaz [prayer]. All Muslims were scared, so no one approached the mosque or dared to protest when the mosque was being demolished. Even today, several dozen people leave their homes and hide in other neighborhoods for fear of the police. Barabanki district magistrate Adarsh ​​Singh denied the presence of the mosque. I don’t know of any mosque, he said. I know there was an illegal structure. The Uttar Pradesh High Court declared it illegal. That is why the chief regional magistrate of the district took action. I won’t say anything else. The scene after the demolition of the mosque. Photograph: Supplied The demolition was in violation of an April 24 High Court order which stated that state buildings should be protected from eviction or demolition until May 31 following the upsurge in the pandemic. The mosque has been contested by the local administration. On March 15, a notice was sent to the mosque committee disputing the presence of an unofficial mosque, asking for evidence of the permits they had for the land and citing a court ruling that illegal religious buildings could be demolished. if they caused obstructions. The mosque committee said it sent a detailed response, including documents showing the building had an electrical connection from 1959 and showing that no mosque structures were blocking the road, but the local administration did not did not take the answer to the official file. On March 18, the mosque committee went to the Allahabad High Court, fearing that the mosque would be demolished imminently. The High Court ruled that the local administration was only looking for documents, threatening to demolish the mosque instead. In the following days, local Muslims claim that the administration began to build a permanent structure to block access to the mosque. On March 19, local Muslims were barred from entering the mosque for Friday prayers, which sparked tensions and protests in the area. More than 35 local Muslims who were demonstrating were arrested and put in jail, where many are still being held, and police reports were filed against the protesters. In a decision of April 24, taking into account the circumstances of the pandemic, the High Court of Allahabad then ordered that the orders of eviction, dispossession or demolition remain pending until 31.05.21. In a press release, the Barabanki District Administration described the demolished structures as a residential complex and said that an April 2 court order proved that the residential construction in question was illegal. They made no mention of the mosque on the site, although its presence had already been officially acknowledged in the notification served on the mosque on March 15 and again in the High Court’s petition on March 18. Members of the mosque committee said they were also not informed of a court ruling regarding the mosque issued on April 2. Despite the court order to postpone all demolitions until the end of May, the administration proceeded with the demolition of the structures of the mosque on Monday afternoon. A statement by Zafur Ahmad Faruqi, Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Council, said: I strongly condemn the blatantly illegal and authoritarian action by which they demolished a 100-year-old mosque. Faruqi said the demolition was against the law, a misuse of power and a total violation of the clear 24.04.2020 orders passed by the High Court in Honble and called for a high-level judicial inquiry. The neighborhood where the mosque is located is adjacent to Ayodhya, where the Babri Mosque was located before it was demolished in 1992. In a 2019 court ruling, judges said the land legally belonged to Hindus, rather than Muslims, and that a new Ram Temple is being built on the site where the Babri Mosque once stood.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos