Chinese cars to teach occupiers about Xi Jinping’s thought

China’s largest automaker has launched a car that can teach its occupants the ideology of ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leader Xi Jinping.

Banma Zhixing, AI subsidiary of SAIC Motor and Banma, installed a version of Alibaba’s Xuexi Qiangguo app, which teaches Xi Jinping Thought to users, on SAIC’s Roewe RX5 PLUS SUV, to mark the next centenary of the PCC July 1.

The app, which is actively promoted by the CCP as an ideological education tool across China, will offer RX5 PLUS drivers “one-click access” to Xi Jinping Thought.

An employee who answered the phone to Banma Zhixing, who is closely involved in China’s plan to build an “Internet of Vehicles”, confirmed that the car is now available.

“Yes, we can now use the Xuexi Qiangguo app in a car,” the employee said. “At this time, only the RX5 PLUS can benefit from this upgrade, which is not yet offered in other models.”

“You can open the app by clicking the Xuexi Qiangguo icon, or by saying, ‘Hello Banma, I want to listen to Xuexi Qiangguo,’” the employee said.

France-based commentator Wang Longmen said the Xuexi Qiangguo app is known to collect information about its users.

“This app, Xuexi Qiangguo, was discovered some time ago to collect data on citizens,” Wang said. “This means that if you install the app in your car, the authorities will be able to track your whereabouts.”

A recent investigation by the Open Technology Fund (OTF) and Cure53 security researchers of the app found that it contained “backdoor-like” code capable of executing arbitrary commands on Android devices. with superuser privileges.

It’s likely, judging by the code, that the backdoor was created and maintained by Alibaba or Alibaba Cloud, according to the report.

He found that the backdoor would work on rooted devices, such as smartphones running the Android operating system, to grant someone superuser privileges allowing them to change whatever they want on that particular device.

Wang said Chinese companies are increasingly offering “patriotic” gadgets related to the CCP’s centenary in the hope of generating more sales, as customers seek to demonstrate their loyalty to Xi and the CCP.

“It’s pretty disgusting that SAIC is turning the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CCP into a marketing gimmick,” Wang said. “Anyone with good judgment should boycott this product.”

High-tech totalitarianism

Wang said that Xuexi Qiangguo is a modern equivalent of the once ubiquitous “little red book” of sayings attributed to the late Supreme Leader Mao Zedong, who became extremely popular during the Cultural Revolution (1966-1976).

“It’s just like the little red book of the Mao era,” Wang said. “Almost half a century later, Xuexi Qiangguo records data about people’s lives, even when they are driving.”

“This is Xi Jinping’s Cultural Revolution 2.0, aimed at brainwashing and controlling the population using high-tech totalitarianism,” he said.

Anonymous Twitter user Director 1, who frequently tweets satire about Xi using the @GFWFrog account, said the car’s launch took the cult of personality around the secretary-general to a new level.

“There will be more and more stupid stuff like this, the closer we get to the 20th Party Congress [in 2022]»Said Director 1.

“Over the past few years, we have seen Xi Jinping’s footprints, the floor tiles he stood on, the electric car he was driving in, and even the public toilets he visited turn into tourist attractions.” , did he declare.

“There is a constant stream of new Xi-loving items being developed, such as Xuexi Qiangguo,” Director 1 said. “In this year of the CCP’s centenary, Xi Jinping’s thought is everywhere.”

“You won’t even be able to escape it by taking the metro,” he says.

Turning to satire, Director 1 warned people that the car might also order a serving of some of Xi’s favorite foods, or report them to the authorities if they said anything disrespectful to the CCP.

“Always remember Winnie the Pooh is watching you,” the comedian said, using a forbidden trope comparing Xi’s appearance to that of Disney’s portrayal of the fictional bear.

Since Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, he has abolished term limits for the presidency and is currently serving a second term of indefinite duration.

His administration has embarked on ever-expanding efforts to strengthen the Communist Party’s grip on all forms of public expression, and the application represents one of the most ambitious forms of political indoctrination ever undertaken by the Communist Party. ruling party.

At the heart of the app’s content is Xi Jinping’s concept Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in the New Era, a mishmash of ideas comprising a strong nationalist fervor in the form of “self-confidence” and commitment. to export the Chinese. model of government across the world, in a direct challenge to liberal “western” notions of democracy, human rights and the rule of law.

According to the OTF, a subsidiary of RFA, the Chinese government recently announced that the app will also offer political tests to Chinese journalists, all of whom will have to test their loyalty to the party in order to have their press credentials. renewed.



Reported by Yitong Wu and Chingman for the Cantonese service of RFA. Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.