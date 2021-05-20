Jokowi’s answers from economists doubt 7% economic targets





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) answer the doubts of economists on the target economic growth government stood at 7 percent in the second quarter of 2021. This is due to the fact that the Indonesian economy is still minus 0.74 percent in the first quarter of 2021. “Many economists said the economy was minus 0.74%, how come it climbed to 7%,” Jokowi said at a presidential briefing in Forkopimdase-Riau Islands province , city of Tanjung Pinang, cited Thursday (20/5). However, Jokowi said the Indonesian economy could penetrate 7% between April and June 2021. He claims to have clear data and calculations. “Yes, we have data, we have a calculation. We have to make an effort,” Jokowi added. He ensured that the national economy could grow to 7% as long as the cases of Covid-19 transmission could be suppressed, the cure rate was high and the hospital occupancy rate was low. If this happens, people will start to feel confident about the consumption. “If the numbers are right, the economy will follow,” Jokowi said. According to him, the increase in public consumption will increase demand. As a result, the level of production of enterprises, both small and large scale, will increase. In this way, economic activity will resume and economic growth will improve. However, if the trend of covid-19 transmission is still high, the occupancy rate in hospitals is skyrocketing, and the cure rate is low, then the economic target of 7% will not be met. . “It’s a psychological question, if Covid-19 is still on the move, don’t expect that number (the target is 7 percent),” Jokowi explained. Meanwhile, Jokowi is also targeting the Riau Islands economy to penetrate 7 percent in the second quarter of 2021. If this is achieved, the figure will be inversely proportional to the position in the first quarter of 2021 which is minus 1.19 for hundred. “Likewise in the Riau Islands, if you can control it in good numbers, the economy will follow. If the governor can lower those numbers, later in the second quarter of 2021, it could be over 7%,” Jokowi explained. . He also reminded the local government to immediately speed up the distribution of its regional revenue and expenditure budget (APBD). Indeed, the achievement of the absorption of APBD expenditure of the Riau Islands was only 10.08% in April 2021. “Please the provinces of the regency, the cities to speed up spending for economic movements,” Jokowi concluded. [Gambas:Video CNN] (aud / sfr)













