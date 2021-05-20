Devendra Fadnavis slams MVA leaders

Even as Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders targeted the BJP rather than Center aid for cyclone-affected areas, opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said all states that suffered damage will receive a share of the announced financial assistance. by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The relief announced by the Prime Minister is for all states and the Centre’s official publication also says the same, Fadnavis said, adding, except Maharashtra, no other state has commented on the announcement, which is notable. . The Prime Minister’s visit to Gujarat was in view of the enormous damage and casualties.

In accordance with established standards, the state has special funds for disaster relief operations, provided through the National Disaster Relief Fund. The state can use it and later seek compensation from the Center, Fadnavis informed, adding that although they are aware of it, state leaders have made statements.

Other states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Goa, Karnataka and the Union Territories of Diu and Daman also suffered damage. But no state reacted to the relief of the Centers because they saw the liberation. Even states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu where the BJP is not in power have said nothing, he said.

Taking a dig at the MVA government in general and Shiv Sena in particular, Fadnavis said, Konkan has delivered so much (politically) to the ruling party, but does not get his due in the event of calamity. The state government should show a similar gesture to the region when it comes to offering disaster relief, he noted.

Fadnavis is on a three-day tour of Cyclone Tauktae which ravaged parts of the Konkan region. On Thursday, he visited parts of Ratnagiri district and spoke with locals.