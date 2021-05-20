Let’s leave the pretense and call Boris Johnson what he is

So Boris Johnson had a ruling against him in county court last week for an unpaid debt of 535.

It might have seemed embarrassing for a prime minister before, but Boris still manages to resist this annoying outcry.

In fact, a professor at the London School of Economics recently suggested that people don’t care about Johnsons apartment renovations, free caribbean vacation, even its propensity to be a little liberal with the truth because these small hallmarks are interpreted as a sign of its “authenticity”.

Well, absolutely. But authentic what? Crook? Clown? Is that hair part of a costume, surely?

Alarmingly, the professor is right. Johnson stumbles and stammers his way through an excuse that makes a schoolboy, “Miss, the dog ate my homework” sounds like an app for Mensa.

A mischievous flicker, a rejection of what he calls a “farrago of absurdities”, and the nation winks.

Oh Boris, stop it. Come here. Let me do your hair. Look at this stain on your jacket! Tongue out, theres a good boy.

Indulgent nonsense normally reserved for three-year-old villains with disheveled hair. Who, I think about it

As Boris decorates people on perks, they die

Timing is everything. Recently, the political backdrop has been squalid: the holidays, the debt, Tatler magazine’s tidbits of how Johnson and his partner, Carrie Symonds, supposedly wanted to transform the Downing Street apartment that taxpayers are giving them. – getting rid of Theresa Mays “John Lewis furniture nightmare” – and making it a “high society haven”.

So the news that an investigation is underway into the deaths of people receiving benefits makes me pick up the pace.

Philippa Day dies: family takes legal action against DWP https://t.co/GzyEFTjpQv – The Guardian (@guardian) May 10, 2021

People like Philippa Day, a single mom with mental illness who overdosed in 2019 after trying to recover his benefits.

His family claim that his treatment by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) and Capita (a private company that conducts assessments) was negligent and violated his human rights.

The coroner issued the DWP with a rare “prevention of future deaths” notice, demanding an improvement in the way they treat patients with mental illnesses.

Our PM is the definition of a sponge

Meanwhile, Boris dismisses financial accusations with the kind of vocabulary that suggests Russell Brand has just been appointed prime minister.

Listen, I am a writer. I love a good word. Farrago is a belter, that’s for sure. But there is another word that I think we should take a very close look at.

It might not have the drama of the farrago, or even the rolling elegance of it, but on closer inspection I think it is paying off. Let’s look at “sponging”.

“Sponger”, it now seems, can be just as precisely applied to the wasters of Downing Street.

Sponger has a lot of connotations. Profiteer. Parasite. Hanging on. Passenger. It’s a word often used for people on benefits.

Sponges, according to stereotypical notions, reside in dilapidated municipal estates, have 10 weaners (some prime ministers have similar child support issues), two German Shepherds, and a wardrobe of shell suits.

They live on white bread and beans, but leave enough milk for taxpayers to smoke 20 cigarettes a day with a bottle of Buckie on weekends.

The sponges, apparently, drain the system instead of breaking away from their back and doing it for themselves.

This would of course assume that they have a choice: a set of unused skills and a job market waiting to adopt them.

Vacation in the Caribbean? “Yes, someone paid the 15,000 bill, but I don’t know who.”

Renovations? “Well paid for me. Finally. Once discovered. “

Close my eyes to the sordid of the rich

The DWP has performed 84 “internal process reviews” since 2015, with six more pending, but earlier records have mysteriously disappeared.

Victims are the kind of people so unfairly dismissed like sponges. People who struggle because they don’t have a job with a practical apartment thrown in, or wealthy friends to give them free vacations, or donors who care enough about their personal comfort to suggest throwing in the throw pillows. charity shop and buy Heritage Farrow & Ball Painting.

“Come on! Nothing to see,” Boris thundered, sounding as convincing as a child with a chocolate-stained mouth who insists he hasn’t been near the cookie jar.

“All the nonsense!”

What does not make sense is that a nation tolerates claimants in such desperation that they commit suicide, while turning a blind eye to the misery of the rich.

The electoral commission has launched an investigation in the renovation of Downing Street, claiming that there are “reasonable grounds” to suspect that offenses have been committed.

But if these breaches are confirmed, will anyone in Britain care? Or will they just be another sign of Boriss’ “authenticity”.

A farrago of absurdities indeed.

Catherine Deveney is an award-winning investigative journalist, novelist and television presenter.