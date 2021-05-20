Letters: The right to continue states mask the mandate; Republicans remain Donald Trump’s party; Kahikina must be careful when talking about rail





I am relieved that Governor David Ige is maintaining our state mask mandate, despite unexpected advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on removing mask requirements for fully vaccinated people. Hawaii mask rules unchanged despite CDC changes. ”Star-Advertiser, May 14).

Although I and my adult family members are fully vaccinated, and trust the efficacy and safety of COVID-19 vaccines, not enough of our population is protected.

The CDC’s latest recommendations may be premature at a time when we are only opening up the vaccination to our teens. It is also too difficult to differentiate who is fully vaccinated and who is not; Continuous mask wearing in public provides additional assurance and safety until more of our community has a chance to be vaccinated.

As a pediatrician and parent, I am very concerned that removing mask requirements exposes vulnerable people who cannot yet be vaccinated, especially children under the age of 12. Ige’s decision may not be popular, but I thank our community for continuing to do what’s right for Hawaii.

Malia Shimokawa

Nuuanu

Ige shouldn’t ignore the latest CDC guidelines

When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rolls out the restrictive guidelines, Governor David Ige adopts the policies immediately. When the CDC comes out with less restrictive guidelines, the governor seems to ignore them.

Case in point: The CDC said masks did not need to be worn outdoors and yet Ige did not change the no-masking outdoors rule for Hawaii. I guess the governor will not adjust this policy in the coming months.

Carl Bergantz

Kaneohe

Seek federal funding to clean up waterways

A recent letter called for someone to take the lead and have Paukauila Creek dredged before hurricane season (“Clean debris chokes stream flow to ocean,” Star-Advertiser, May 14).

It could be a matter of life and death, as a resident of the North Shore told me during the March storm, when his yard was flooded to chest height in less than 10 minutes.

We all know that funding is a major obstacle. But a recent edition also had a solution (“Federal government announces disaster aid for March floods and landslides,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, May 13).

Our political and community leaders on the North Shore should jump on this guaranteed money to speed up the removal of debris blocking the waterway. Now is the time to finally embark on this life-saving project.

Roger H. williams

Millions

Republicans remain Donald Trump’s party

US Representative Kevin McCarthy seems oblivious to reality. He said Republicans are not questioning the validity of the 2020 election results, but are forcing U.S. Representative Liz Cheney out of her party post for refusing to agree with the former President Donald Trump, who repeatedly insists the election was stolen.

Then there are those Republicans who insist on recounting the votes in Arizona, looking for evidence of fraud – non-existent evidence of non-existent fraud.

All of this, presumably, to bow down to Trump as, for now, he is their best bet to return to the White House and rule Congress. All they have to do is convince American voters to repeat the mistake they made in 2016.

Considering that almost half of voters in 2020 did just that, their task is extremely easy.

Thomas luna

McCully

We must take care of each other to thrive

It is astonishing to me that some people (Republicans?), Who see much needed relief being distributed, immediately judge others as lazy. In reality, there are a small number in any demographic, liberal or conservative, who will benefit from the system, but not the majority.

In reality, we should take care of each other, in small and big ways. If people have hope and are not afraid of their fellow human beings, they can reach their full potential. History and study after study have corroborated this.

Why would you judge others so harshly? Do you reflect your own trends? It can be really helpful to take a good look at yourself.

Carol williams

Captain Cook, Island of Hawaii

Kahikina must be careful when talking about rail

“Improvement” is a legal term for art in construction contracts. Lori Kahikina appears to be a talented leader who has a great desire to bring transparency to the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation. But it needs to be prepared for litigation arising from the quarter-inch wheel fiasco.

Accept some “blame” for the mess while praising potential defendants as “smart people” (“Problems pile up for Honolulu Rail Project,” Star-Advertiser, May 13) that will provide “Improvement” (“Research Continues to Fix Oahu’s Too Narrow Rail Wheels and Too Wide Tracks,” Star-Advertiser, May 16), will likely increase the burden on HART lawyers when seeking damages. Words matter.

These lawyers should help Kahikina be frank without making rash concessions.

John Keizer

Makiki

