Sri Lankan parliament passes controversial China-backed port city bill

Sri Lanka’s parliament on Thursday passed a controversial bill on laws governing the Chinese-backed port city of Colombo, with a majority of 149 lawmakers in the 225-member House voting in favor. The development comes after the Supreme Court suggested certain amendments, following more than a dozen petitions challenging the bill which, according to political opposition and civil society groups, directly affected Sri’s sovereignty. Lanka. The government accepted the amendments, canceling the requirement of a two-thirds majority or a referendum for the adoption of certain clauses, in accordance with the Supreme Court ruling. The $ 1.4 billion port city of Colombo was launched in 2014 under the Rajapaksa government’s previous tenure, when Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the island nation. The mega infrastructure project is currently under construction on reclaimed land along Colombos’ iconic waterfront, while environmentalists and fishermen have opposed the move. The administration of Ranil Wickremesinghe Maithripala Siripala also continued the project, promising to develop it as a financial center. After returning to power in November 2019, the Rajapaksa administration sought to speed up construction work as well as a legal framework for what promises to be a tax haven for foreign investors. In a two-day debate in the Legislature, culminating with the vote on Thursday, government deputies defended the Colombo Port Economic Commission bill, citing potential foreign direct investment of up to $ 15 billion. dollars and job creation prospects. Opposition argument Lawmakers from opposition parties, including the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB or United Peoples Front) and Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) challenged its provisions, which they said violated the country’s sovereignty, granted the government commission general powers and immunity from Sri Lankan law, and threatened to create a Chinese enclave. Some of the strongest attacks on the bill during debate came from Tamil MPs. Northern Province lawmaker and former chief minister CV Wigneswaran on Wednesday asked the government whether its stated policy of fighting for a country a law meant Chinese law. Speaking in the debate, Tamil National Front leader Gajen Ponnambalam said on Thursday that Sri Lanka in the past had come too close to the United States during the Cold War era, prompting India to support and train Tamil militant groups. The China-centric Rajapaksa administration has again challenged the geopolitical order in the region, he said. Observing that the Tamil nation had paid a heavy price the last time Sri Lanka made such choices, he said he opposed the bill for this reason. Tamil National Alliance MP and senior lawyer MA Sumanthiran said the Supreme Court simply made cosmetic changes to the bill, while its fundamental character remained unchanged. Accusing the government of ceding some of its land to China, the Jaffna lawmaker said: [Tamil] Eelam, but it’s Cheelam, [referring to China and Eelam, the Tamil name of Sri Lanka].and it is Cheelam that you adopt in your own laws, when you do not have jurisdiction over that territory.

