



DRAWING. KSP says Jokowi remains committed to rooting out corruption

Source: Kompas.com | Editor: I knew Laoli KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. Presidential Personnel Office (KSP) chief expert Donny Gahral Adian says President Joko Widodo remains committed to efforts to eradicate corruption. One proof of this is the chairman’s direction regarding the National Insight Test (TWK) of KPK employees. The president did not want TWK to be the basis for firing KPK employees who did not pass the test. “The president has given instructions there must be attacks on social media to ask if this is weakening,” Donny told One Table of The Forum, Kompas TV, Wednesday (5/19/2021) . “I stress once again that the president has not budged a millimeter from his commitment to eradicate corruption,” he said. Based on Jokowi’s instructions, Donny said, all parties are expected to agree to the TWK’s results. However, the results of these tests cannot automatically become the basis for firing unsuccessful employees. Read also: Jokowi instructed about 75 KPK employees who failed TWK, that was Menpan RB’s response According to Jokowi’s instructions, the results of the TWK should be used as a guide so that in the future efforts to eradicate corruption by the KPK will be more systematic. Jokowi’s directive, Donny said, shows government support for this anti-corruption agency. “So the KPK is not a grave, the KPK is a vertical tower in Kuningan. We support it 100%,” he said. Donny said the TWK review process should be conducted objectively. In other words, avoid subjectivity as much as possible when doing test questions. The results of the assessment should also not give negative stigma to unsuccessful participants. Therefore, the leadership of the KPK, the Minister of State Civil Apparatus Empowerment, Reform and Bureaucracy (Menpan RB) and the State Civil Service Agency (BKN) should follow up on this matter as directed by the Chair. “We must therefore on the one hand respect academic integrity from the assessment and on the other hand, we will follow the direction of the president that this becomes a piece of guidance and mapping, ”said Donny. Read also: Watching the fast train, Jokowi plans to be tested by the end of 2022 DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for presenting quality and useful articles. As a thank you for your attention, there are free gift vouchers that can be used while shopping at HAPPY SHOP.



Source: Kompas.com

Publisher: did you know Laoli

