PM Imran himself authorized the extension of the Ring Road project: Shehbaz – Pakistan





Opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, said on Thursday that there was no extension in the original plan of the Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) project and that Prime Minister Imran Khan himself had given the authorization.

His remarks come on days when the prime minister ordered an investigation into changes in the alignment of the RRR project, which not only increased the cost of the project by 25 billion rupees, but also allegedly benefited some private housing companies.

Speaking to media in Charsadda on a visit to pay tribute to the death of Begum Naseem Wali, the PML-N chairman said the prime minister had previously defended the decision on television as having no impact on the environment and on the contrary increasing connectivity.

“The point is that when (Prime Minister) Imran Khan himself gave his permission, while the noise was [against it] then [he] started to turn around and the characters [involved in the scandal] came ahead. ”

He said the PML-N had raised its voice in great detail against the Ring Road scandal and now “the scandal and the characters. [involved in it] came in front [of everyone]. ”

Shehbaz added that planning for the project was completed during his tenure in 2017/2018, its documents had been prepared and it had been approved “in principle”. “The authorization to extend this project has been given by Prime Minister Imran Khan himself. […] the original Ring Road project had no extensions. ”

Investigation

According to a senior Punjab government official, the RRR case was referred to the Punjab National Accountability Office and Anti-Corruption Department for further investigations into Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directive after two separate investigative reports, l ‘one from Rawalpindi. the commissioner and the other one from the deputy commissioner and the additional commissioner had landed in his office.

Controversy over the project also saw the resignation of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari on Monday as SAPM overcame Pakistanis overseas over allegations against him in the project scam RRR.

Meanwhile, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar also said if the corruption charges against him were proven he would quit politics and denied that he or his family had any ties to the housing companies with which the government had acquired land for the project.

Government vaccination strategy

Shehbaz also criticized the government’s vaccination campaign and strategy, alleging that the third wave of the coronavirus had taken its toll due to the government’s “incompetence”.

“They didn’t even organize vaccines,” said the PML-N chairman, adding that the government should have procured vaccines wherever possible before the third wave.

He added that when concerns about vaccines or any other issue such as inflation or poverty were raised, the government only responded with “chor daaku” (thieves and gangsters). Shehbaz said Pakistan has been left behind Bangladesh and other countries in the region when it comes to vaccinations and “there are no injections today or supervision.”

He also spoke about the ongoing atrocities in Palestine and highlighted how the martyred children brought back memories of the carnage in Peshawar to the Army Public School (APS). “I think the APS event and the way these children were martyred will always go down in history and there is no difference in the scenes you see in Palestine.”

Shehbaz also praised the sacrifices of the Awami National Party and its members against terrorism and said that the province and people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have made a huge contribution to combating and eradicating terrorism and establishing peace.

He also praised Begun Naseem Wali as a “courageous and courageous” woman, adding that she had promoted and enabled the participation of women in politics.

