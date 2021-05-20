Connect with us

Mamata writes to PM Modi requesting 20 lakh vaccine doses for state and central government employees

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata | PTI file photo

Calcutta:West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urging him to provide at least 20 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine for inoculation by all state and government employees central.

Banerjee, in his letter, also said that the Centre’s policies had “no wiggle room to meet the needs” of people who are at greater risk of contracting the viral disease, including bankers, railroad workers. railways and airports, and those working in the defense or coal industries.

“In Bengal, we have taken measures to vaccinate a large part of the frontline employees and employees engaged in several sectors. We still need a minimum of 20 lakh doses to cover all employees, ”wrote the Chief Minister.

She asked Modi to make available without further delay a sufficient number of vaccines for the personnel engaged in the “priority sectors”.

