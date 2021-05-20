Trump continues the electoral lies. Here’s why it mattersExBulletin





Protesters in support of former President Donald Trump gather on May 1 outside the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, where a controversial review of the 2020 general election was scheduled to begin. Trump warmly supported the audit. Courtney Pedroza / Getty Images .

With Twitter taken away from him, former President Donald Trump has been largely out of the spotlight and unable to spread stories like he did when he was president and on social media.

But Trump continues to have great influence with elected Republican leaders due to his continued popularity with the GOP base.

And he’s stepping up the messages he sends to everyone on the blog-like portion of his post-presidency website. What is he focusing on? Renew his electoral defeat.

An analysis of Trump’s posts on the site shows that his entries have increased so far this month and that, overall, a plurality of statements have mentioned his 2020 electoral loss or allegations of baseless fraud or cited efforts to revitalize the results.

One of the former president’s goals has been the controversial Arizona election review. And the messages come as that state and other Republican-led states, like Georgia, have passed new voting restrictions.

In numbers, here’s a look at the types of messages Trump posted until noon Wednesday:

83 posts in total, as of the end of March (The blog portion of his site launched on May 4, but further post statements from his Save America PAC were added later.) 30 mention the 2020 election or more. reviews of it, or about 36% of the total 18 out of 10 approvals on Rep Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. 9 included political critiques of President Biden

January 6 Commission and Cheney

It’s clear what Trump is focusing on. He wants to continue to influence the GOP message and be a kingmaker. Given his current status as a favorite for the 2024 presidential nomination and his popularity within the Republican Party, he is well positioned to do so.

And Republican elected officials seem to be listening.

On Wednesday, the House passed a measure to create a 9/11-type commission to examine the January 6 insurgency on Capitol Hill. The bill passed with all Democrats and a few dozen Republicans supporting it. But House Republican leaders formally opposed it and urged conference members to vote against it. (Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell also opposes the measure.)

“Given the poor political direction that has marred this process, given the now duplicative and potentially counterproductive nature of this effort,” Minority Parliamentary Leader Kevin McCarthy said in a statement Tuesday, “and given the Short-sightedness of the President who does not examine the interrelated forms of political violence in America, I cannot support this legislation. “

This is very much in line with what Trump said later the same day on his website.

“Republicans in the House and Senate should not endorse the Democratic trap of the Jan. 6 Commission,” he wrote. “It’s just more partisan injustice and unless the murders, riots and bombings in Portland, Minneapolis, Seattle, Chicago and New York are also investigated, this discussion should be immediately ended.”

On January 6, as the violence unfolded, McCarthy telephoned Trump, urging him to call for calm. In the House, McCarthy expressed his disapproval of Trump’s actions that day, but since then he has turned around. McCarthy met Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, posing for a photo together.

And after initially supporting Cheney to remain in the lead, McCarthy then joined the ranks of those calling for his ouster.

Cheney voted for Trump’s impeachment and continued to denounce the former president for his baseless claims about the election and his role in the Jan.6 insurgency. Cheney was kicked out of the conference leadership last week.

