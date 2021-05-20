HDP details systematic oppression in Erdogans new Turkey as demonstration trial reopens in Ankara





Kurdish politician JAILED Gultan Kisanak attacked Turkish prosecutors and warned of a coup as she mounted a forceful defense in an Ankara courtroom today. She spoke at the reopening of the so-called Kobani case against 108 prominent People’s Democratic Party (HDP) figures in the Turkish capital, telling the court she would be ashamed when the truth came out. I am Kurdish. I am a Kurdish woman. Don’t look for other words to define me. You call me a separatist terrorist. We are giving you a chance to come out of this embarrassing situation, said the former mayor of Diyarbakir. The Kobani case is the largest political trial in modern Turkish history with 108 senior HDP officials and parliamentarians sentenced to multiple life sentences, a 3,350-page dossier accusing them of 38 counts of homicide. They are accused of the deaths of 37 protesters who were killed by Turkish security services and government-affiliated paramilitaries after the HDP called for street protests over Erdogans inaction during the siege of October 2014 from Kobani in northern Syria. Former HDP co-chair Selahattin Demirtas, detained since November 2016, faces a 15,000-year sentence if convicted of the charges against him. Ms Kisanak said the party was being punished for its success in the June 2015 elections, when it crossed the arbitrary 10% threshold with 80 HDP deputies elected to Turkey’s Grand Assembly, breaking President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ majority. in power, Justice and Development Party. (AKP). We have shown that hope is possible in Turkey and that people with different identities can play politics side by side. A political coup was immediately unleashed, she said. An HDP report sent to the Morning Star this week describes what it described as the party’s systemic oppression, with its leading figures in jail aimed at excluding it from democratic politics. The party said 14 parliamentarians are currently in prison, some of whom were indicted in the Kobani trial along with 37 municipal HDP co-chairs and 15 co-mayors. As many as 10,000 members and supporters have been sentenced to prison terms since 2016, with the report suggesting more than 4,000 of them are still behind bars. The HDP called on the international community, including Western governments, to put pressure on Turkey and not to normalize the oppression of all segments of society. Whenever Erdogans new Turkey is accepted as a legitimate partner, wars, violence, occupation, oppression, persecution and imprisonment normalize, it should never normalize, a spokesperson said. word.

