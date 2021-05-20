Polish journalist wins legal battle against Bannon’s protégé





WARSAW, Poland (AP) A Polish journalist who described an American conservative activist as part of a global war on democracy waged by right-wing actors with indirect ties to Russia has won a years-long legal battle with the Americans.

Matthew Tyrmand, an American of Polish descent, has written for Breitbart and is a member of the board of directors of the organization Project Veritas, which carries out undercover bites against media organizations seeking to expose what they see as a leftist bias.

Tyrmand sued Polish journalist Tomasz Piatek and Agora, editor of the liberal Gazeta Wyborcza, for a 2016 article describing Tyrmand as part of the right-wing’s global war on democracy and as a supporter of Donald Trump, who was not the United States yet. President.

Tyrmand objected to several points of the article, including the description of him as the Trump man and an allegation that he had an indirect connection with Russia due to Trump’s sympathy for Russian President Vladimir Putin . He also objected to Piatek writing that Project Veritas is waging an information war.

Tyrmand argued that the 2016 article was defamatory and sued Piatek, losing an original case and also on appeal.

The lower court judge argued that it was not defamatory to describe Tyrmand as part of the Trump circle when he wrote for Breitbart and was associated with other pro-Trump political actors. A three-judge panel of the appeals court upheld the ruling, even though one of the three was dissenting.

The appeals court ruling became final earlier this week after a deadline expired after which Tyrmand should have appealed higher to the country’s Supreme Court.

Tyrmand told The Associated Press he decided to end his legal battle because he had little faith in getting a fair hearing if he continued, alleging that the Polish courts were politicized.

I decided not to appeal to the Supreme Court because, frankly, after reading the ridiculousness of the appeals court ruling, my faith in the judiciary acting apolitically is somewhere between weak and none. Tyrmand said in a message sent Wednesday.

Piatek, who has written books that explore people’s alleged connections in politics, business and media with pro-Kremlin groups, welcomed the move.

“It’s a victory for the truth,” he told the PA from Warsaw on Thursday.

The name Tyrmand is known in Poland because the activist’s father is the late Leopold Tyrmand, a prominent Polish Jewish dissident and writer of the Communist era who survived the Holocaust and emigrated to the United States in the 1960s. .

During the 2016 US presidential campaign, Tyrmand distributed the movie Clinton Cash which portrayed Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton as a captive of wealthy foreign interests in Poland.

Around this time, he was also writing articles for Breitbart News, run by Steve Bannon, who later became Trump’s chief strategist. Tyrmand also had friendly ties with some members of the Polish conservative government.

Piatek and the editors of Gazeta Wyborcza believed Tyrmand’s case against them was part of a larger effort by the government and people who were friends with him to have a chilling effect on his reporters.

Tyrmand denied this and said he was fighting to defend his reputation.

During the initial trial, Tyrmand argued that the article linked him in this tenuous guilt by association with Vladimir Putin. He called it the greatest possible slander and insult in a part of Europe that had gained independence from Soviet tyranny.

Tyrmand also argued that it was unfair to label him as a Trump supporter, arguing that at the time of the article’s publication he still supported Republican challenger Ted Cruz.

