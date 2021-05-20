Will Boris Johnson really sacrifice artistic degrees for the conservative cause? | Gaby Hinsliff

Iimagining the future is never easy. But for teens in the midst of a pandemic, who are struggling to get a feel for college life from the virtual open houses that now take place strictly via Zoom, this may be particularly difficult. This year, the bottom sixths, all too aware of a difficult job market, are more concerned than ever about making their decisions correctly.

Is college even worth it? Should they follow their heart and study what they love, or get attached to something boring but more likely to lead to a job? Enter Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, mocking, just as students return to campus, to dead-end classes that leave young people only with debts increasingly seen as almost anything but government-approved priorities for science, technology, math, and education. engineering.

Reading the classics hardly held Boris Johnson back, and his fiancee Carrie Symondss, who graduated in art history and theater studies, did not stop him from pursuing a successful career in public relations. But their baby’s future choices may be more limited. Williamson has previously suggested cutting grants for creative subjects such as theater, art, and music in half, the lives of which graduates can enrich but usually earn less than those heading to the bank.

Even this week promised a consultation on reduce tuition fees at 7500 carries a possible sting in the tail. Lower fees mean lower budgets for all departments except Stem, which will receive additional funding to reflect the higher cost of running these courses. Some fear that liberal arts and humanities courses will become less and less viable in all but elite universities, unfortunately for the child who is passionate about history or the meaning of languages. There seems to be little room in Williamsons’ vision to consider what teens actually like and are good at, or what society values ​​more than money, or the fact that if every 18-year-old chooses to read math tomorrow, then the income bonus attached to it might not survive a market suddenly inundated with mathematicians. The lingering suspicion, meanwhile, is that all of this signals a reduction in student numbers through the backdoor.

Margaret Thatcher was so hated in academia that her alma mater Oxford refused her an honorary degree, but even she presided over the increase in student numbers. His successor, John Major, opened up higher education by turning old polytechnics into universities, and Tony Blair went further, promising degrees to nearly half of 18-year-olds, equipping them to compete for jobs highly skilled. Countless children duly became the first in their families to attend college, watching our parents sob during our graduation ceremonies at the sight of sons and daughters miraculously gaining opportunities they never had. . But this leap forward came at a cost, which the introduction of tuition fees only partially passed on to the students themselves.

In England graduates do not start pay off student loans until they earn over $ 27,295 a year, and based on current trends, the Education Department estimates that less than a third will ever earn enough to pay the lot. Ministers have eyed the resulting black hole nervously for years, but a recent change in government accounting rules, forcing ministers to include future loan losses on balance sheets, has concentrated the spirits.

Reducing fees and eliminating courses that might produce lower income not only creative subjects, but perhaps also those who are willing to take children with very poor A-grade grades could obviously help limit those losses. . This, in turn, frees up money for further education and more vocational courses, following promises made to Red Wall voters that their children should be able to train for decent jobs without leaving their hometowns. . If so, we might envision a surprisingly radical redistribution of funding from a higher education sector still dominated by middle-class children to a long-underfunded ET sector serving the working class. and which crucially consolidates a historic change among the Conservatives. based.

The New Line of Demarcation in Politics is not a class, but education and its role in perpetuating liberal values, with left-wing parties across Europe and the United States increasingly attracting graduates, while those who have only completed high school lean to the right. New pressure on academia and the arts at university, along with threats to purge museum and gallery boards supposedly woke up administrators or making the BBC more reflective of the sensibilities of the Red Wall, suggests a broader and bolder attack on liberal institutions. A Prime Minister who has a mandate to remake the country for Conservative purposes can finally have a strategy to do it.

What if Johnson really meant it? This question is too rarely asked of a man whose leveling rhetoric is still seen as empty rhetoric on the left, and taken little more seriously by some mainstream conservative voters. They just can’t imagine it threatening their children’s chances of trotting out to read art history, and they might still be right. Perhaps it truly is a mirage, to encourage the children of Hartlepool to wait at home for a bright future that never quite comes, while others still reap the timeless rewards of going to college.

But a Tory party apparently ready to sacrifice the union for Brexit, or toss farmers to the wolves in exchange for a free trade deal with Australia, isn’t necessarily who they know. If he really thinks it, then we could watch a new Boris Johnson emerge; less the unfortunate incompetent who moves from one Covid crisis to another, and more a man whose cruelty it is never wise to underestimate.