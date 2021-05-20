India needs action now, say more than 100 former bureaucrats in letter to PM Modi

A group of 116 former officials from across India and from the central services said on Thursday that the government led by Narendra Modi was more concerned with the narrative around the Covid-19 crisis than with addressing critical issues.

Even genuine data on tests performed in different states, the number of positive cases, the number of people hospitalized and the death figures have not been released publicly, the signatories said in a letter titled India must act now. .

They added: This has had serious implications for the adequate provision of necessary medical facilities in different states as well as for the development of appropriate measures in different states to control the spread of the pandemic.

The group also held the prime minister and other leaders of the Bharatiya Janata party responsible for holding huge public rallies amid an upsurge in Covid-19 cases. If the holding of elections to the legislative assemblies of four states and one territory of the Union were perhaps inevitable, you, Mr. Prime Minister, and the officials of your party have put all the caution in the winds in organizing huge public gatherings in different states, when a campaign restricted by your party would have served as a salutary example for other political parties, the statement said.

Former bureaucrats also pointed out that the Kumbh Mela, housed in the town of Uttarakhands Haridwar, had also led to an increase in infections. The group of former officials called the elections and super-broadcast events for the festival. They also criticized the Union government for failing to take into account the financial assistance that states would need to fight the pandemic.

The PM-CARES fund was created when there was already a national prime minister’s relief fund in place, the group said. No disclosure was made regarding funds raised and expenditure on various items. This fund has attracted funds that would otherwise have flowed from businesses and the public to the various CM relief funds and NGOs.

The signatories demanded free and universal vaccinations against Covid-19 for all Indian citizens. They also called for effective coordination with states to ensure that there were adequate oxygen facilities, essential life-saving drugs and equipment, and hospital beds in all states across the country.

India, which was rocked by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, has struggled to tackle the rise in infections. The country’s health care infrastructure has been battered amid an unprecedented rise in new cases, with the depletion of medical resources, including medical oxygen and drugs. The collapse of health systems began in the national capital of Delhi, but soon several other states also reported a lack of medical facilities, including oxygen and some drugs used to treat patients with Covid-19.

India recorded 2.76,110 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total number of infections to 2,57,72,440 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The country’s toll rose to 2.87,122 because it has recorded 3,874 deaths during the last day.

Here is the full text of the statement: