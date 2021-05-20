India needs action now, say more than 100 former bureaucrats in letter to PM Modi

A group of 116 former officials from across India and from the central services said on Thursday that the government led by Narendra Modi was more concerned with the narrative around the Covid-19 crisis than with addressing critical issues.
Even genuine data on tests performed in different states, the number of positive cases, the number of people hospitalized and the death figures have not been released publicly, the signatories said in a letter titled India must act now. .
They added: This has had serious implications for the adequate provision of necessary medical facilities in different states as well as for the development of appropriate measures in different states to control the spread of the pandemic.
The group also held the prime minister and other leaders of the Bharatiya Janata party responsible for holding huge public rallies amid an upsurge in Covid-19 cases. If the holding of elections to the legislative assemblies of four states and one territory of the Union were perhaps inevitable, you, Mr. Prime Minister, and the officials of your party have put all the caution in the winds in organizing huge public gatherings in different states, when a campaign restricted by your party would have served as a salutary example for other political parties, the statement said.
Former bureaucrats also pointed out that the Kumbh Mela, housed in the town of Uttarakhands Haridwar, had also led to an increase in infections. The group of former officials called the elections and super-broadcast events for the festival. They also criticized the Union government for failing to take into account the financial assistance that states would need to fight the pandemic.
The PM-CARES fund was created when there was already a national prime minister’s relief fund in place, the group said. No disclosure was made regarding funds raised and expenditure on various items. This fund has attracted funds that would otherwise have flowed from businesses and the public to the various CM relief funds and NGOs.
The signatories demanded free and universal vaccinations against Covid-19 for all Indian citizens. They also called for effective coordination with states to ensure that there were adequate oxygen facilities, essential life-saving drugs and equipment, and hospital beds in all states across the country.
India, which was rocked by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, has struggled to tackle the rise in infections. The country’s health care infrastructure has been battered amid an unprecedented rise in new cases, with the depletion of medical resources, including medical oxygen and drugs. The collapse of health systems began in the national capital of Delhi, but soon several other states also reported a lack of medical facilities, including oxygen and some drugs used to treat patients with Covid-19.
India recorded 2.76,110 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total number of infections to 2,57,72,440 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The country’s toll rose to 2.87,122 because it has recorded 3,874 deaths during the last day.
Here is the full text of the statement:
Dear Prime Minister,
We, a group of former officials from across India and from the Central Services, deeply committed to the Constitution of India and without political affiliation, have written to you and other constitutional authorities on several occasions in the past, whenever we have found that the actions of the executive violate the provisions of the Constitution. Today, in the midst of the Covid pandemic and the suffering that has ravaged the people of our country, we write to you with anguish and anger. We are aware that this pandemic threatens the whole world and will not leave Indian citizens untouched. And yet, what numbs our senses on a daily basis is not only citizens’ appeals for medical help and the death toll in the thousands, but the clearly casual attitude of your government in the face of the scale of the crisis. and its implications for the mental and physical health of the Indian community.
The constant erosion of the Cabinet governance system, the worsening of federal relations with states, especially those governed by parties opposed to the central ruling party, the lack of informed consultation with experts and parliamentary committees, the failure to meet deadlines expert committee advice and lack of effective coordination with state governments has had disastrous consequences for the poor and disadvantaged and now also for the better-off segments of society.
Despite warnings from the international community and our own scientists, the breathing space between wave 1 and wave 2 was not used to augment critical resources such as medical staff, hospital beds, supplies. oxygen, ventilators and drugs and other medical supplies. Even more inexcusably, no advance planning has been done to ensure adequate vaccine stocks, despite India being one of the world’s major vaccine suppliers. The complacency displayed by you and your ministerial colleagues in various forums has not only distracted attention from the looming threat, but has also likely helped state governments and citizens lower their guard at a crucial time. As a result, your Atmanirbhar Bharat is now obliged to seek the help of the outside world to alleviate the agony inflicted on its own people by your government.
From the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, your government has never systematically assessed the funds state governments would need to fight the pandemic. The PM-CARES fund was created when there was already a national Prime Minister’s relief fund. No disclosure was made regarding funds raised and expenditure on various items. This fund has attracted funds that would otherwise have flowed from businesses and the public to the various CM relief funds and NGOs. Your government has not been quick to pay GST debts to states, which could have helped them cover the cost of Covid care. At the same time, your government has incurred unnecessary expenses in connection with the Central Vista redevelopment project; these funds could well have been used in a more profitable way to fight against the crisis. In addition, severe restrictions on NGOs, especially those that secure foreign contributions, hampered their relief efforts during the pandemic.
Although the holding of elections to the legislative assemblies of four states and one Union territory may have been inevitable, you, Mr. Prime Minister, and the officials of your party have put all the caution to the wind in organizing d ‘huge public gatherings in different states, when your party’s campaign would have served as a salutary example to other political parties. The Kumbh Mela in Haridwar was conducted with little respect for Covid safety rules. As two of these super spreaders take place just as the second outbreak of the virus became a major threat, we are now witnessing the horrific spectacle of the rampant spread of the Covid virus across the country’s rural hinterlands.
Your government seems more concerned with managing the narrative of effectively managing the Covid crisis than with tackling the critical issues at stake. Even genuine data on tests carried out in different states, the number of positive cases, the number number of people hospitalized and death figures have not been released publicly. This has had serious implications for the adequate provision of necessary medical facilities in different states as well as for the development of appropriate measures in different states to control the spread of the pandemic.
We urge the Indian government to immediately take the following actions:
- Provide free universal vaccination to all citizens of India. The Indian government should centralize the procurement of vaccines from all available sources and provide them to state governments and all other implementing agencies.
- Coordinate effectively with state governments to ensure the adequacy of oxygen facilities, essential life-saving drugs and equipment, and hospital beds in all states nationwide.
- Dramatically increase RT-PCR testing in rural and urban areas.
- Make adequate funds available to states for the provision of medical facilities and stop spending on non-essential items such as the Central Vista redevelopment project.
- Leverage existing surplus food grain stocks to provide free rations to families in the marginalized and poor strata of society, as well as unorganized workers who lost their job opportunities until the ferocity of the pandemic and the hunger and livelihoods crisis is easing.
- Fully provide, in consultation with state governments, existing nutrition programs for schoolchildren and complementary feeding for mothers and children in preschool age groups.
- Provide monthly income support for the current fiscal year to needy layers of society to enable them to cope with possible expenses and unforeseen emergencies. Economists have recommended 7,000 per month per household, which equates to the minimum wage.
- Immediately remove FCRA restrictions on NGOs so that they can benefit from funds provided by foreign governments and charities for the management of Covid and other related activities.
- Place all data in the public domain and ensure that evidence-based policy measures are implemented.
- Establish a multi-stakeholder committee at the central level to advise and review all government decisions and monitor pandemic control in different regions of the country.
If the above constitutes actions to be taken at the politico-administrative level, the most important action concerns the strengthening of the confidence and morale of a population hard hit by the loss of their loved ones. Compassion and caring must be the cornerstones of government policy. History will judge our company, your government and, most importantly, you personally, on how effectively we manage this crisis.
SATYAMEVA JAYATE
Regards,
CONSTITUTIONAL LEADERSHIP GROUP