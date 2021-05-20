How disgruntled Chinese people talk about you-know-who





O N 6 MAY Wang Xing, a Chinese tech mogul, posted a classic 9th-century poem on Fanfou, a social media platform. The poem made fun of an ancient Chinese emperor who tried to calm the unrest by burning books. The ashes of the burnt books had not yet disappeared but the Qin Dynasty was already weak, read the poem. For some reason, cynics have suggested that the dynasty Mr. Wang had in mind was not an ancient dynasty at all, and the emperor he was mocking was Xi Jinping. Listen to this story Your browser does not support element. Enjoy more audio and podcasts on ios or Android. Mr. Wang quickly deleted the post, and the censors deleted all comments. But the share price of Mr. Wang’s company, Meituan, a popular online platform for purchasing and delivery services, quickly collapsed. In four days, its value declined by $ 26 billion, wiping out $ 2.5 billion from Mr. Wang’s personal fortune. He insisted that he was referring to competition in the e-commerce sector. His firm is one of many that have recently come under scrutiny from antitrust regulators. Open criticism of China’s most important man is taboo. Last year, Ren Zhiqiang, a retired real estate mogul and outspoken government critic, published an essay on a speech by Mr. Xi in which Mr. Ren said he was not an emperor showing his new clothes but a naked clown. Soon after, Mr. Ren was sentenced to 18 years in prison for corruption. It is even risky to hit inferior officials. Jack Ma, the boss of Alibaba, another conglomerate, complained about Chinese financial regulators last year. Authorities have halted the initial public offering of Ant Group, a fintech founded by Mr. Ma, which would have been the largest ever. Others have been more careful. In April, Wen Jiabao, Chinese Premier from 2003 to 2013, published a remembrance of his mother in a Macau newspaper. It included lines calling for a China filled with fairness, justice and respect for the human heart. Some thought he might suggest that fairness and justice were currently lacking. The censors jumped. The current climate is such that even those who broadly support the government are sometimes afraid to mention Mr. Xis’s name. Some employees of a state-run media group have made a habit of replacing the word Trump with Mr. Xi in focus groups. At small social gatherings, people often stop before saying the name, even in the most benign contexts. They use phrases like you-know-who, big number one, older brother, or our great uncle instead. When, at a recent private gathering that included diplomats, executives and bankers, the discussion turned to Chinese politics, it was suggested that everyone turn off their cell phones. No one thought it was likely the government snoopers were really listening and no one had anything particularly controversial to say. But all agreed that it was better to be safe. Wiretapping is not the only concern. The old-fashioned type is also encouraged. Last month, the government launched a new system, with a website and a hotline, allowing citizens to poke fun at each other for making harmful political comments. This can include denial of excellent traditional Chinese culture, revolutionary culture and advanced socialist culture as well as attacks on political leaders or their policies. In 2014, the Chinese and Japanese ambassadors to Britain each fancifully declared the other countries the Voldemort of Asia (after the villainous Harry Potter). At the time, an all-powerful leader known as the Unnamed One was fictional. These days … shhh!

