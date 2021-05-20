Message from lawmakers featuring Representative Ilhan Omar sparks backlash | Donald Trump News





The message from Republican MPs about Omar, apparently about his support for Palestine, said she supports terrorism.

North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn is raising anger over the violent responses to a social media post featuring Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar who said she supports terrorism.

The message, which was posted on the encrypted messaging app Telegram on May 15, appears to refer to support for Palestinians under Israeli occupation voiced by Omar and other members of the Progressive Squad, including representatives Alexandria Ocasio- Cortez, Cori Bush and Rashida Tlaib, whose family comes from Palestine.

Far-left Democrats chose terrorism over tolerant freedom, Cawthorn wrote in the post. The Muslim Brotherhood is a provider of terror. Democrats are on the wrong side of history and that’s not even an argument.

The post, which linked to an article featuring Omar, who was born in Somalia and traveled to the United States as a refugee, drew responses calling for a noose to be put on the Minnesota representative, according to the Asheville Citizen Times.

Representative Madison Cawthorn speaks as the House debates an objection to confirm the vote of the Pennsylvania Electoral College, at the U.S. Capitol on January 7, 2021 [File: House Television via AP Photo]The message appears to have since been deleted.

Cawthorn, a Republican, is a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump. Many Trumps supporters have turned to encrypted chat apps like Telegram after Trumps was removed from Twitter, Facebook and other social media.

The Cawthorns channel on Telegram was opened in February, a month after the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6 in an attempt to prevent a joint session of Congress from certifying President Joe Bidens’ electoral victory.

Telegram moderators did not respond to questions from the Asheville Citizen Times about their message deletion policies.

Trump faced constant criticism of Islamophobia during his tenure. One of its first acts was to issue an administrative order known as the Muslim Ban, which barred people from six Muslim-majority countries from reaching the United States. Many of his allies have faced similar charges.

In April, House Democrats passed a bill preventing the enactment of another ban on Muslims, making religion-based travel bans illegal.

Despite what our opponents say, @IlhanMN is against all armed conflicts, all violations of international law, all arms sales and all civilian casualties.

She is speaking on this subject, regardless of the country. So here is a partial list of some of the human rights violations she condemned!

Jeremy Slevin (@jeremyslevin) May 19, 2021

Omars communications director Jeremy Slevin tweeted on Wednesday that lawmakers are against all armed conflict and violations of international law.

