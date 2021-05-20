Will Turkey’s Gray Wolves Land on EU Terrorist List

The reports of the European Parliament (EP) which denounce the lack of progress on human rights in Turkey are hardly new since the European Unions, the only body elected by direct suffrage, has been responsible for drafting reports. annual milestones “on Turkey in the 1990s. Nor does Ankaras claim that the report is biased and unfair, the most detailed report ever published.” Yet,this year’s report,written by Spanish socialist Nacho Sanchez Amor, ventured where no EP report has gone before: he suggested putting Turkeys Gray Wolves, a far-right group linked to the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the government’s alliance partner, on the EU terrorist list.

Parliament called on the European Council, the union’s decision-making body, and member states to examine the possibility of adding gray wolves to the EU terror list, which includes four groups from Turkey: the Party of Kurdistan Workers (PKK), the Kurdistan Freedom Falcons (TAK), the Sunni Grand Salafists of the Islamic East (IBDA-C) and the Army / Front / Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party (DHKP-C) .

The move comes at a time when several EU countries are trying to tighten control of the movement they see as part of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ power abroad and marks the first time that an institution of the l He EU associates gray wolves with terrorism. Putting a person, entity or organization on the list means that their financial assets and funds can be frozen.

The EP calls for a ban on gray wolf associations and organizations in EU countries, close monitoring of their activities and measures to counter their influence. This is particularly threatening for people of Kurdish, Armenian or Greek origin and for anyone they consider to be an opponent, says the report, which was adopted with 480 votes for and 64 against during the plenary on May 19. .

EP report is biased and unacceptable, Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statementimmediate declaration. Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic also hit the wording on gray wolves, accusing members of the EP ofmental failure for having sought to ban it while tolerating the activities of Kurdish and Gulenist groups. Bilgic described the Gray Wolves as a legal movement, associated with a long-established political party in Turkey.

MHP Secretary General Ismet Buyukataman tweeted that the ruling on Idealist Hearths, the Turkish name for the Gray Wolves since its founding by MHP leader Alpaslan Turkes in the 1960s, was showing parliaments hypocrisy and anti-Turkish attitude.

While this is the first time that the EP has included gray wolves in a report, EU lawmakers have repeatedly raised the issue of aban at national and EU level. MEPsIdentity and Democracy Group, which brings together nationalist, right-wing populist and Eurosceptic parties from 10 European countries, submitted twomotions for resolutionsand oneparliamentary questionon the possible inclusion of gray wolves on the terrorist list in the past six months.

Gray Wolves is a Turkish Islamist paramilitary organization known for its role in various conflicts, such as in Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh. He has been implicated in violent activities in Europe, including murders and attempted murders, particularly against Pope John Paul II, the motion of French members of ID groups said on December 15.

Nationally, France banned the group last November, an act that further fueled tensions between Turkey and France. French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said the group had successfully “extremely violent actions and “incitement to hatred against authorities and Armenians,” citing an Armenian memorial near the eastern city of Lyon that was found disfigured with graffiti reading Gray Wolves and RTE the initials of the Turkish president.Turkish Foreign Ministry statementmockingly said that France has banned an organization that does not exist because there is no legal entity like the Gray Wolves.

Attempts to resort to imaginary decisions reflect the latest adversarial psychology in which this country lives, the statement said, but it adds that it is unacceptable to ban symbols that are “widely used in many countries and lacking in appearance. illegal This was a reference to an earlier version in Austria to ban the wolf salute, as well as several other extremist gestures, including the two-fingered PKK sign.wolf healthban, he welcomed the ban on PKK salvation.

In Germany, the call for a ban on gray wolves, officially known as the Federation of Turkish Democratic Idealist Associations in Germany, came from parties on both the right and the left. Cem Ozdemir, a Green MP of Turkish origin, told German newspaper Die Welt that members of the coordination group are threatening members of the Turkish opposition and minorities in Germany. “

The German state must protect these people, he said. Dutch MPs alsoextended a callon their government to ban gray wolves, as well as to demand a European-wide ban.

Sinan Ulgen, chairman of the Istanbul-based Center for Economic and Foreign Policy Studies, linked the EP resolution on gray wolves to three factors. Firstly, there is a growing perception among EU Member States that these groups have become more of an obstacle to the integration of Turks in the host country and that they are factors of instability in Europe, a- he told Al-Monitor.

Second, in most EU members there is a growing far right that has become harsher on Turkish and migrant communities. Platforms such as Gray Wolves are an easy target. It is no coincidence that previous motions in the European Parliament have all come from far-right groups, he said, adding: Finally, bringing this on the EP’s agenda is now a sign of l state of relations between Turkey and the EP. Looking at the global report, those who support Turkey’s rapprochement with the EU are few and frankly have nothing to say, while groups that are against Turkish rapprochement have made their voices heard.

Report author Amor said his tone reflected the grim situation in Turkey. The report states that the broad counterterrorism provisions and the abuse of counterterrorism measures have become the backbone of the state’s policy of repression of human rights and of any critical voice in the country.

This is the toughest parliamentary report ever on the situation in the country and a reflection of the serious and continuous setback in the fields of rule of law and human rights in Turkey over the past two years. “Amor said at a press conference in the European Parliament.

The report says that the EP is strongly insisting that the current negative trend is not reversed as a matter of urgency and in a consistent manner, the European Commission should recommend the formal suspension of accession negotiations with Turkey, for both sides to consider further. realistically and through level dialogue and explore possible new models for future relationships.

This is a conditional time, not just a call to suspend membership negotiations, Engin Solakoglu, a retired Turkish diplomat who has spent much of his career at Al-Monitor, told Al-Monitor. Brussels and currently columnist for Sol Haber. Turkey’s EU membership negotiationsstop, with no negotiation chapters open since 2016 and none even provisionally closed since 2006.

Solakoglu said it was unlikely that the European Council would rush to follow the recommendation. It is more of a political posture on the part of the European Parliament, possibly adopted with the influence of the Armenian lobby, he said. Now that the EU is battling its own far-right demons, taking a look at Turkish ultra-nationalists may seem tempting, but it is a decision that would backfire.

Solakoglu told Al-Monitor while some EU countries believe they are tying Erdogan’s hands in curbing the movement of the gray wolves, they are in fact doing the exact opposite. It is not an organization that is under Erdogan’s thumb, like the International Union of Democrats or others closer to [Islamist] National view.

Selim Yenel, Turkey’s former envoy to the EU, also said language on gray wolves had more to do with political postures than expectations of a list. Members are aware that placing or deleting organizations from the EU terrorism list is not a very easy matter. It took us a lot of effort to install PKK and TAK there.

If there is a political will to do so, it could theoretically be done following a unanimous decision by EU member states, Ulgen added. But that would mean opening a new front of confrontation with Turkey. It can also be difficult to establish a basis of legitimacy for a European-wide ban on an issue that can be addressed at national level if these organizations are involved in criminal activity.